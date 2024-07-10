Since the takeover by the Saudi PIF back in 2021, Newcastle United have conducted excellent business in the transfer market that has seen the club transform from relegation candidates to European hopefuls.

Eddie Howe, the man at the helm for the Magpies, has done an excellent job in creating a settled side with all the investment, with the vast majority of the signings making a huge impact at St James’ Park.

Alexander Isak has undoubtedly been the best addition out of the bunch, scoring 35 times in his 67 appearances for the club since his £60m move to Tyneside from Real Sociedad.

Winger Anthony Gordon has certainly proved to be worth every penny of his £45m fee that the club forked out for his services in January 2023, achieving 21 goal contributions in the Premier League last season - reaching double figures in goals and assists for the first time in his professional career.

The aforementioned duo contributed with a combined 44 goals in the 2023/24 campaign, but unfortunately, it wasn’t enough for Howe’s side to secure a second consecutive season of Champions League football at St James’ Park.

However, the Magpies boss is looking to rectify their failures next season, with the 46-year-old targeting one player to catapult his side back into European contention in 2024/25.

Newcastle interested in world-class attacking talent

According to journalist Ben Jacobs via GIVEMESPORT, Newcastle are eyeing a cut-price deal for Lille’s Canadian striker Jonathan David this summer.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign in Ligue 1 last season, scoring 19 times in his 34 appearances - an average of one goal every 1.7 games in which he featured in.

David, who also has interest from fellow Premier League side Chelsea, finished the campaign as the league’s joint-second top scorer, with only new Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé scoring more goals.

The report states that despite his phenomenal campaign in Ligue 1, the striker could be available for just £25m - an absolute bargain, with David the ability to form a deadly partnership with current Newcastle star Isak.

Why David and Isak would be perfect together at Newcastle

No one could have envisioned the impact striker Isak would have had at Tyneside, with the Swede a huge part of the club’s success in recent seasons.

His goals have provided Howe’s side with a needed focal point, with his all-round game a struggle for Premier League defenders to contend with.

However, the potential arrival of David could allow the former Sociedad star to reach the next level, with the Canadian providing healthy competition as well as an option for the Magpies boss to switch to a two-man forward line instead of his preferred three-man system.

When comparing the duo from the most recent campaign, the Lille attacker, who’s previously been dubbed as “one of the best strikers in the world” by broadcaster Tony Marinaro, has matched or even bettered the current Newcastle number 14 in numerous key areas.

The pair both managed to achieve the same number of goal contributions, with David finishing the campaign with a 7% better shot-on-target rate than Howe’s main talisman.

How David & Isak compare in 2023/24 Statistics David Isak Games 34 30 Goals + assists 23 23 Shot on target % 57% 50% Pass accuracy 82% 78% Progressive passes 79 71 Aerials won 24% 20% Stats via FBref

David also produced a better pass accuracy rate, whilst completing eight more progressive passes - potentially allowing Howe’s side to play a more possession-based system, with the Lille striker able to feature on either wing as well as a central role.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

He would undoubtedly further improve the Magpies’ already impressive frontline, boosting their chances of a return to Champions League football.

The £25m fee touted for his services is an absolute bargain, with Howe needing to pursue a move for the 24-year-old if the club are to return to the levels they’ve previously showcased.