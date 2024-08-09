It's been a relatively quiet transfer window for Premier League clubs this summer, and it's been no different for Tottenham Hotspur.

The Lilywhites have signed two exciting up-and-coming youngsters, Archie Gray and Yang Min-Hyeok, but as things stand, that's it in terms of new faces.

However, over the last week or so, the Lilywhites have been linked with several talented forwards, with links to Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke particularly strong.

That said, another top-quality striker has been touted for a move to N17 who would be an incredible teammate for one of last summer's major signings, Brennan Johnson.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from The Boot Room, Tottenham have maintained their interest in Brentford's star striker, Ivan Toney.

The report claims that while the Lilywhites are intent on continuing their pursuit of Solanke, they are also set to 'step up' their attempts to sign the Bees star this summer.

The story also claims that the striker is available for just £40m this summer, which is likely due to his contract expiring next year.

Signing Toney would still require a hefty investment from Daniel Levy and Co, but given his record in the Premier League, it would be worth it, especially as he could help get even more out of Johnson.

Why Toney would be a great signing for Spurs & Johnson

So, the primary reason that Toney would be a great signing for Spurs and Johnson is one and the same: his output.

Across his Premier League career, the former Newcastle United ace has proven that he's among the best strikers in the country, and while he certainly struggled slightly more than usual last season, it's easy to put that down to the fact he was banned from all footballing activity for eight months due to his betting breaches.

For example, in his 83 top-flight appearances with Brentford, the 28-year-old "monster," as manager Thomas Frank dubbed him, has scored 36 goals and provided 11 assists. This means he's averaged a goal involvement every 1.76 games for a club that, at best, are mid-table and at worst, a relegation candidate.

Ivan Toney's PL record with Brentford Season 2021/22 2022/23 2023/24 Appearances 33 33 17 Goals 12 20 4 Assists 5 4 2 Goal Involvements per Match 0.51 0.72 0.35 All Stats via Transfermarkt

This ability to consistently impact games at the sharp end of the pitch would make the former Newcastle United ace an invaluable addition to Ange Postecoglou's team; as for all the exciting attacking football they played last season, six teams scored more goals than them in the league.

Moreover, only Son Heung-min and Richarlison scored ten or more goals across the entire campaign despite having a plethora of talented wingers in the side, including Johnson.

Spurs' most productive players in 23/24 Player Son Richarlison Johnson Appearances 36 31 34 Goals 17 12 5 Assists 10 4 10 Goal Involvements per Match 0.75 0.51 0.44 All Stats via Transfermarkt

The Welsh international was actually the North Londoners' joint top-assister alongside Son last season, racking up an impressive ten assists to go with his five goals, but imagine how many more he'd have starting off the right of the "unplayable" Brentford ace, as Alan Shearer dubbed him.

The England international would help turn his half-chances into goals and even chip in with the odd assist to help the former Nottingham Forest star's goal tally creep up.

Ultimately, while the money involved would still be significant, Spurs should do what they can to sign Toney this summer. His ability to find the back of the net could prove transformational not just for the team's fortunes but also for Johnson.