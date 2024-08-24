West Ham United have had an extremely busy summer transfer window, already acquiring nine signings for new boss, Julen Lopetegui, as he targets a return to European football for the Hammers.

The club is currently trying to manage outgoings, in order to add a final few additions to the squad before the window slams shut, one of those being Kurt Zouma, who has been subject to interest from clubs abroad.

Zouma made 39 appearances for West Ham in all competitions last season, scoring three goals, and contributing to four clean sheets in his 3,379 minutes played.

West Ham transfer news

According to reports relayed by The Guardian, West Ham are reportedly interested in signing Galatasaray defender, Victor Nelsson. It is believed a deal could be done for a fee in the region of £12m, but the Hammers are currently reliant on sales before making a move.

Other interested clubs include Spanish side Sevilla, French side Lille and Italian side Bologna.

Nelsson made 46 appearances for Galatasaray in all competitions last season, scoring two goals, and contributing to 20 clean sheets in his 3,448 minutes played.

Current West Ham centre back options compared

Once described as "exemplary" by Jacek Kulig, the Danish defender has been highly rated for some time now, attracting interest from top European clubs.

The only current senior right-footed centre-back options at West Ham are Zouma (who could be on his way out) and new signing Jean-Claire Todibo. Therefore, if Zouma was to leave, West Ham would like to address the depth in this area, with someone more comfortable on the ball.

Zouma and Todibo in comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Zouma Todibo Progressive Carries 0.20 1.08 Progressive Passes 1.55 5.08 Passes Attempted 36.3 84.3 Pass Completion % 83.7% 89.6% Tackles 0.76 1.97 Interceptions 0.96 1.27 Blocks 1.18 1.15 Aerials Won 1.89 1.32 Stats taken from FBref

From these metrics, you can see how Todibo is a better-suited centre back for Lopetegui's system, where he will be required to play out from the back. His 84.3 passes attempted per 90 compared to Zouma's 36.3, and his 5.08 progressive passes per 90, compared to Zouma's 1.55 show their stark contrast in passing ability.

Where Zouma does excel, is in aerial duels, winning 1.89 per 90, and physically imposing himself with his 6 foot 3, powerful frame. However, the difference between the two in the air isn't a big enough reason to prefer Zouma, when you compare the other factors needed for a Lopetegui defender.

This is where Nelsson comes in, who averaged 4 aerials won per 90, more than double the amount of Zouma, and 51.8 attempted passes per 90, whilst playing in the Süper Lig last season.

Whilst only being 6 foot 1, compared to the 6 foot 3 frames of Zouma and Todibo, the Danish defender still puts his stamp on the game physically, showing his ability to win aerial duels. But he also brings a more comfortable option on the ball than Zouma, which would be better suited to Lopetegui's system.

West Ham's ability to get rid of players surplus to requirements, and replace them with younger, more suitable profiles for their new brand of football, could be a season-defining moment for them, and make it a whole lot easier for Lopetegui to implement his ideas faster.