West Ham United have spent big once again this summer in the hope of transforming the squad and taking them one step closer to being consistent European challengers.

The hierarchy handed new boss Julen Lopetegui with hefty transfer budget, with the Spaniard splashing over £100m on new additions to help him in his maiden season at the helm.

However, up to now, the Hammers have failed to hit the ground running but as to be expected when making nine first-team additions in one transfer window.

They currently sit 13th in the Premier League but sit above Manchester United after beating the Red Devils at the London Stadium last time out.

Despite the huge sum of money spent during the off-season, one player has failed to impress, already looking like a poor addition - unable to live up to the hype he arrived with.

Niclas Füllkrug’s time at West Ham

Striker Niclas Fullkrug arrived in a £27m deal from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund with high expectations of becoming the club’s leading talisman in the final third.

The German registered 26 goal contributions in all competitions, helping fire the German outfit to the Champions League final before suffering defeat to Real Madrid, in the 2023/24 campaign.

However, despite the excitement around his move to the London Stadium, he’s yet to produce the goods for Lopetegui’s side - with injuries plaguing his time on the pitch.

The 31-year-old has only made four appearances since his transfer, featuring for just 137 minutes in total, with the striker failing to appear since the defeat against Manchester City at the end of August.

Niclas Füllkrug's matches for West Ham United since his move Date Opposition Minutes Goals Assists 17/08/2024 Aston Villa 17 0 0 24/08/2024 Crystal Palace 27 0 0 28/08/2024 Bournemouth 74 0 0 31/08/2024 Manchester City 19 0 0 Total: 4 games 137 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

Undoubtedly, he’s failed to match the fee splashed out for his signature, but there’s still time for Fullkrug to change his fortunes in East London.

However, he may struggle to find his place back in the starting eleven beyond January, with Lopetegui eyeing other attacking reinforcements ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

West Ham eyeing move for talent who would star with Kudus

According to TBR, West Ham are one of a number of Premier League sides plotting a move for Corinthians’ Brazilian striker Yuri Alberto ahead of January.

Newcastle United and Everton are also said to be touted with a potential move for the 23-year-old, who has scored six goals in his last five matches and has 50 goals in 142 games for Corinthians, which suggests that he could come in as an upgrade on the struggling Fullkrug - who is yet to score.

It’s not the first time the Hammers have been targeting a deal for the forward, with the hierarchy submitting an offer for the “impressive” Alberto, as dubbed by Brazilian scout Nathan Joyes, back in 2023, but the deal was rejected by the Brazilian side.

Should they complete a deal for the youngster, it could allow him to star alongside current first-team side Mohammed Kudus, with the Ghanaian producing some stats this campaign that would benefit the potential new addition.

The winger has completed 28 dribbles in his eight league matches in 2024/25, showcasing his ability to get into attacking areas, handing Alberto all the tools to succeed at the London Stadium.

Kudus has also completed 89% of passes, demonstrating his ability to pick out a teammate, potentially forming a potent partnership with the rumoured new addition.

Whilst it’s unknown how much a deal would cost, his recent form has demonstrated that he knows where the back of the net is, bolstering Lopetegui’s forward line as he desires.

Fullkrug's injury concerns have been a huge concern, leaving a huge hole at the top end of the pitch - something which has led the board to delve into the transfer market once again.