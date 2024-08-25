Celtic are back in Scottish Premiership action this afternoon as they prepare to travel away from Glasgow to take on St Mirren in the lunchtime kick off.

The Hoops progressed through to the quarter-finals of the League Cup last weekend with a 3-1 win over Hibernian, who they had beaten 2-0 in the league the previous week.

Brendan Rodgers is now preparing his side for a third Premiership match of the season and will be hoping to continue the team's perfect start to the campaign.

One player who has enjoyed a near-perfect start to the season is forward Nicolas Kuhn and the manager has a decision to make over who starts up front as part of the attacking three with the German.

Nicolas Kuhn's brilliant start to the season

The former Rapid Wien star may have left supporters excited for the new campaign after his return of two goals and one assist in a 4-3 win over Premier League champions Manchester City in pre-season.

So far, he has lived up to the promise that his pre-season performances created with goal contributions in all three of his appearances for the Hoops.

He started the term with a deflected effort against Kilmarnock after a surging run inside from the right flank on the opening day of the Premiership season.

Kuhn followed that up with a tap-in from close-range and then a short pass to Callum McGregor for his screamer from distance in the 2-0 win over Hibernian in the division.

The 24-year-old ace was also a key figure in the win over Hibs in the League Cup with another goal and an assist, taking his tally to three goals and two assists in three competitive games.

Who Celtic should start at striker alongside Kuhn

Rodgers must now unleash Adam Idah for his second full debut at Celtic, following his loan spell at Parkhead last term, after his permanent move from Norwich City was confirmed last week.

The Ireland international came on as a substitute against Hibernian in the League Cup, with Daizen Maeda having started the game as the lone striker.

However, Maeda should be moved into the left wing position to allow Idah to lead the line as the centre-forward, as he has the potential to be a lethal threat alongside Kuhn.

23/24 Premiership Adam Idah Appearances 15 Starts 5 Goals 8 Big chances missed 7 Conversion rate 27% Minutes per goal 76 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 6 foot 3 ace caught the eye with his clinical displays in the Premiership during his loan stint in Glasgow last term.

Rodgers went as far as to say that the striker was "immense" for Celtic and his statistics back that up, which is why he should be unleashed from the start alongside Kuhn.

In fact, the pair have already shown signs of being a fantastic duo for the Hoops as Idah set up the winger for his first goal for the club in the 1-1 draw with Aberdeen in February, with the forward perfectly weighting a lay-off for the German ace to fire a shot into the corner.

With Kyogo Furuhashi dealing with a shoulder injury, Idah may be the only senior, natural, number nine available and should be handed his first start since joining on a permanent basis.