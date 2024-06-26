Celtic have just over two months left to bolster their playing squad before the summer transfer window, which opened earlier this month, slams shut.

The Hoops are yet to make their first signing of the summer as they prepare to strengthen Brendan Rodgers' team ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

They are coming off the back of winning a domestic double last season in the Northern Irish head coach's first year back in the dugout at Parkhead.

The Bhoys secured the Scottish Premiership title for the third year in succession and then won the SFA Cup, with a 1-0 win over Rangers at Hampden Park, thanks to a goal from loanee Adam Idah.

It was recently reported that Celtic want to sign the Irish striker on a permanent deal but Norwich's new manager, Johannes Hoff Thorup, wants to take a look at him in pre-season before making a decision on his future.

If they fail to convince the Canaries to part ways with the 6 foot 3 marksman then they could go into next season with Kyogo Furuhashi as their main source of goals once again.

They could land the Japan international an exciting partner at the top end of the pitch to ease the goalscoring burden as they are reportedly in the market to land a new forward.

Celtic's interest in exciting young winger

According to GhanaSoccerNet, Celtic are one of a number of clubs competing to land a deal for Sogndal Fotball winger Edmund Baidoo this summer.

The report claims that there is 'significant' interest in his signature from several teams thanks to his impressive form in the second tier in Norway this year.

It states that Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion have made their move to speak with the player and his representatives ahead of a possible transfer.

GhanaSoccerNet adds that Leeds United, Celtic, and Club Brugge are also in the mix to sign the talented youngster to bolster their attacking ranks.

The report also reveals that his contract does not expire until the summer of 2027 and this means that Sogndal are under little pressure to cash in on him.

Although, it remains to be seen how much the Norwegian side are likely to demand for the teenage whiz, amid interest from a host of clubs across Europe this summer.

If the Hoops can strike an agreement with them and win the race for his signature then they could land an exciting partner for Kyogo in the Premiership next season, if the young talent can make the step up to Scottish football.

Kyogo Furuhashi's struggles last season

You could have forgiven Celtic supporters for expecting big things from the Japanese forward last season after his terrific performances under Ange Postecoglou the previous year.

He had just won the PFA Scotland Player of the Year award for the 2022/23 campaign after a staggering return of 27 goals in 31 Premiership appearances.

Unfortunately, the 29-year-old attacker could not replicate that success under Rodgers last term as he struggled in front of goal throughout the 2023/24 season.

Kyogo Furuhashi's decline Premiership 22/23 23/24 Appearances 36 38 Goals 27 14 Minutes per goal 86 179 Big chances missed 16 24 Conversion rate 31% 14% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Japan international's form fell off a cliff from the 2022/23 campaign to last term, with his goalscoring touch seemingly deserting him.

Kyogo spurned a staggering 24 'big chances' and only found the back of the net 14 times in his 38 games, whilst he underperformed his xG of 18.39 by 4.39 - the largest underperformance in the squad.

This shows that the experienced dud did not make the most of the chances that his teammates were consistently creating for him in the Premiership.

His lack of form in the final third meant that Celtic needed their wingers to step up and make up for his struggles by getting on the scoresheet themselves.

Unfortunately, however, Daizen Maeda and Luis Palma only combined for 13 league goals between them and Nicolas Kuhn managed two in 14 outings after his January move from Rapid Wien.

Rodgers, though, could now land a winger with the potential to provide a bigger goal threat from the flank by securing a deal to sign Baidoo to ease the pressure on Kyogo to be a consistent goalscorer for the Scottish giants.

Why Celtic should sign Edmund Baidoo

The Hoops should swoop to sign the 18-year-old phenom as his form in the second division in Norway this term suggests that the potential is here for him to develop into a fantastic attacker.

It is worth adding that this move would be a risk for the Premiership champions, though, as he is a teenage talent who is yet to play in a top-flight or in a major European country, which means that there is no guarantee that his form will translate over to Scotland.

However, his sublime form during the 2024 campaign suggests that it is a risk worth taking as he could emerge as a brilliant, and much-needed, partner for Kyogo at the top end of the pitch.

The young whiz, who only turned 18 in January, has enjoyed an eye-catching start to the season with Sogndal, with Norway's leagues running through a calendar year, rather than from August to May.

23/24 1st Division Edmund Baidoo Appearances 14 Goals 6 Conversion rate 19% Assists 3 Dribbles completed per game 4.9 Dribble success rate 68% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Ghana-born starlet has provided a strong goal threat from the right wing with a conversion rate of 19% - better than Kyogo's 14% in the Premiership last season.

The right-footed ace has racked up eight goals and six assists, 14 involvements, in 17 appearances in all competitions this term, which is a direct goal contribution every 1.21 matches on average.

Baidoo, who GhanaSoccerNet founder Sannie Daara lauded as "in-form", has showcased his ability to score and create goals at an impressive rate, but in the second tier in Norway.

If he can carry that goalscoring form over to the Premiership then he could be the efficient goalscorer from the wing that the Hoops need to make up for Kyogo's struggles.