The transfer window has been open for almost four weeks now, and while most of the footballing world has been focused on the European Championships and Copa América during that time, Tottenham Hotspur have been hard at work.

The Lilywhites have been linked to a plethora of talented players, including Eberechi Eze and Jonathan David, and completed their first permanent signing of the window last week with Leeds United's young star, Archie Gray.

However, there's no rest for the wicked, and based on recent reports, it looks like Daniel Levy and Co have identified their next target who has seen his stock shoot up this week thanks to his heroics for Spain, and he's someone who'd be unreal alongside James Maddison.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from journalist Dean Jones via GIVEMESPORT, Tottenham are one of several teams keen on signing RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo this summer.

Alongside the North Londoners, Jones has revealed that Manchester City, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are all interested in landing the Spanish international, who is available for £51m thanks to a release clause in his contract.

It wouldn't be an easy or cheap transfer to get over the line, but given how well he played last season and his impressive performances in the Euros, it looks like one well worth pursuing - especially as his partnership with Maddison could be special.

Why Olmo would be a great signing for Maddison

There are a couple of reasons why Olmo would be such a great signing and teammate for Maddison, and the first one is incredibly simple: his output.

In just 25 appearances for Leipzig last season, the 26-year-old dynamo scored eight goals and provided five assists, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 1.92 games and did so primarily from the wings.

In contrast, only Son Heung-min, who racked up 27, and Brennan Johnson, who returned 15, produced more goal involvements from the wing for Spurs last season, and the latter made nine more appearances than the Terrassa-born star.

Olmo vs Spurs' wingers Player Olmo Son Johnson Kulusevski Appearances 25 36 38 39 Minutes 1715' 2967' 2506' 2964' Goals 8 17 5 8 Assists 5 10 10 3 Goal Involvements per Match 0.52 0.75 0.39 0.28 Minutes per Goal Involvement 131.92' 109.88' 167.06' 269.45' All Stats via Transfermarkt

Therefore, if the former Leicester City ace had the "magic" Spaniard, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, to his right or left at points next season, he may well be able to improve his own return of four goals and nine assists from last season.

The second reason signing the 5 foot 9 ace would benefit the North Londoners' co-vice-captain is that it would allow the Englishman to rest more, which, considering his injury history, would be a massive bonus.

The former Dinamo Zagreb star may have played most of last season out on the wing, but throughout his career, he has started more games in an attacking midfield role - 131, to be exact.

Ultimately, Olmo's signing would likely bring more goals and assists to Spurs' frontline, which in turn would help Maddison's own creative numbers. He'd also be able to play in attacking midfield, which would help the former Foxes man manage his minutes and fitness.

Therefore, signing the Spanish international for £51m seems like a no-brainer, and something Levy and Co should be all over.