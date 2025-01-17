Manchester United have been a side who have massively underachieved over the last few years, struggling to match any of the feats enjoyed by the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson during his time in charge.

The Scotsman took the club to new heights, making them one of the most successful teams in world football, often a force to be reckoned with - leading to their various levels of success.

However, since his retirement over a decade ago, the Red Devils have been unable to add to their Premier League success, with Ruben Amorim the next man tasked with ending their drought.

He’s yet to completely transform the fortunes on the pitch, but signs have started to shine through with his philosophy enabling the Red Devils to defeat Arsenal in the FA Cup last weekend.

If they are to reach the next level under his guidance, this transfer window could be crucial as they look to make the step forward and turn around the early season slump under the former management team.

Man Utd hold concrete interest in Championship star

According to TEAMtalk, United 'have formally registered their interest' in Sunderland starlet Jobe Bellingham as a potential option to bolster Amorim’s midfield options, with a move potentially in store this month.

However, they aren’t the only Premier League side credited with an interest in the 19-year-old, with Crystal Palace also holding 'concrete interest' in the youngster, as per the report.

Jobe, the younger brother of Real Madrid star Jude, has impressed for the Black Cats throughout 2024/25, scoring four goals and registering three assists as they look to secure a return to the top flight.

The report states that the hierarchy are targeting some of the best young talents in England to provide the new boss with the tools to be an immediate and long-term success at Old Trafford.

Bellingham - who has been valued at around £20m - certainly would provide just that, having the star quality to form a phenomenal partnership with another English wonderkid at the heart of the side.

Why Bellingham would star alongside Mainoo for United

Kobbie Mainoo is the latest Red Devils star to break through the club’s academy before making a name for himself in the first-team, thriving beyond all imagination over the last 12 months.

He made his first top-flight start against Everton back in November 2023, before muscling his way into being a regular starter - subsequently earning a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024.

However, the 19-year-old has recently endured his first blip as a professional, struggling to maintain his performance levels of late, with the clash against Southampton evidence of just that, as he was replaced at half time.

It’s understandable that he’s suffered a slight drop in recent months, especially considering how quickly he emerged onto the scene, with fans needing to be patient to see the best of the academy graduate once again.

There’s no denying he’s a superstar talent, with bags of potential to even improve further - something which could happen if the club were to make a move for Bellingham Jr. in the coming weeks.

The Sunderland star, who’s been dubbed a “freak of nature” by teammate Dan Neil, has excelled in possession, averaging 4.8 progressive passes and one successful take-on per 90 - with Mainoo able to sit deeper and allow Bellingham to dictate the play.

Jobe Bellingham's stats for Sunderland in the Championship (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) Tally Games played 23 Goals & assists 7 Pass accuracy 85% Progressive passes 4.8 Successful take-ons 1 Tackles won 2.3 Aerials won 2.1 Clearances made 2.5 Stats via FBref

However, the former Birmingham City man has also been impressive defensively, winning an average of 2.3 tackles and 2.1 aerials won per 90, making him the perfect box-to-box option alongside the academy graduate - a partnership that could easily last the next decade.

It’s crucial that the hierarchy get the recruitment correct in the coming windows after such reckless moves in previous years which have seen millions of pounds wasted on talents not up to the level required of England’s top flight.

However, Bellingham would be the right calibre of talent, with a move to the Premier League the next step for him after his successful stint at the Stadium of Light, also having the opportunity to develop and follow in the footsteps of his brother in becoming a leading European star.