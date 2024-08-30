Despite a flurry of incomings during the early stages of the transfer window, Everton have been relatively quiet in recent weeks, with Asmir Begovic the only new addition since the end of July.

Financial implications behind the scenes at Goodison Park have prevented boss Sean Dyche from making any more new signings, but Neal Maupay’s move to Marseille could free up some funds for the 53-year-old.

Orel Mangala is one player who is edging closer to a move to Merseyside, with Dyche confirming in his pre-match press conference that the Belgian midfielder has travelled over from France to discuss a potential loan move.

The 26-year-old only joined Lyon permanently this summer in a €30m (£25m) deal after spending the second half of last season on loan from fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

However, he could be joined by one player who could solve the club’s biggest issue should he move to Goodison before the deadline.

Everton make late move for defensive talent

According to reports in France, Everton are in negotiations with Stade Rennais over a potential loan with an option to buy for right-back Lorenz Assignon.

However, the Toffees aren’t the only side in the race for his signature, with Ligue 1 outfit Marseille also in the picture to secure a deal for the 24-year-old.

Should he move to Goodison, it wouldn’t be the Frenchman’s first rodeo in the Premier League, having spent the second half of last season on loan at Burnley, as the Clarets suffered an immediate return back to the Championship.

However, he would be an excellent addition for the Toffees, hopefully forming an excellent partnership with potential new addition Mangala on Merseyside.

Why Assignon could be perfect with Mangala

After Amadou Onana’s departure to Aston Villa earlier this summer, Everton have often found themselves lacking a commanding player in midfield to regain possession for Dyche’s side.

Tim Iroegbunam has been a solid addition in the middle of the park - notably registering an assist against Doncaster Rovers last time out - but has often lacked that quality with the ball after making numerous crucial interventions out of possession, resulting in a pass accuracy rate of just 66% so far this season.

However, Belgian international Mangala could prove to be the player who can provide that balance in midfield, with his excellent ability in possession falling straight into the hands of full-back Assignon.

The “fantastic” defender, as dubbed by scout Antonio Mango, is a very energetic player who loves to get forward and provide added bodies in attacking areas, with the 24-year-old able to form a solid partnership with Mangala in attacking areas.

Orel Mangala's stats in 2023/24 Statistics (per 90) Tally Games played 28 Goals 3 Pass accuracy 88% Progressive passes 3.6 Progressive carries 1.1 Tackles won 1.4 Interceptions 1.4 Stats via FBref

The former Forest ace completed 88% of the passes that he attempted last season, with an average of 3.6 progressive passes per 90 - showcasing his ability to play the ball into attacking areas and thus aiding Assignon’s attempts to create opportunities for the frontline.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Assignon himself has produced some impressive numbers in forward areas, achieving an average of 2.1 touches in the opposition penalty area per 90, along with 2.6 progressive carries - demonstrating his ability at getting forward with the ball at his feet.

However, he is just as impressive defensively, winning an average of 2.1 tackles per 90, whilst making 2.6 clearances - making him the perfect player to end the club’s hunt for a new right-back.

With the window closing in just a couple of hours, Dyche and Co will have to act quickly to secure a deal for the Frenchman, potentially fighting off competition in the process.

A loan with an option to buy is a great deal for both parties, with Assignon having the opportunity to be a success in the Premier League at the second attempt, helping the Toffees turn around their dismal start to the new season.