Glasgow Rangers delivered their finest performance of the season so far on Saturday afternoon, scoring six goals in the Premiership for the first time since the 2021/22 campaign.

The 6-0 win over Ross County at Hampden could well be the catalyst that gives a much-needed jolt to Rangers following a fairly underwhelming start to the season thus far.

Philippe Clement knows the real test will come this weekend as the Gers travel to Parkhead for the first Old Firm match of the season. Judging by recent form, the Belgian could be set for a tough test across the city.

Several players delivered superb performances in the win over County over the weekend, with a few potentially saving their Ibrox careers in the process, most notably Rabbi Matondo.

Rabbi Matondo’s game in numbers against Ross County

The Welsh winger looked like he was certain of an exit from the Light Blues, with Blackburn Rovers showing plenty of interest in the player recently.

This sale would have raised some funds for Clement to use on future signings before the end of the transfer window on Friday evening, but has Matondo perhaps salvaged his Ibrox career due to his display against the Highland side?

Matondo was unleashed by the Belgian in the starting XI, tasked with using his pace to good effect against a defence which had lost to fourth-tier side Spartans just a week prior.

The decision was a wise one. Not only did Matondo score twice during the 6-0 win, but he also grabbed another two assists, while succeeding with three of his six dribble attempts and making three key passes.

It was arguably his finest performance for Rangers since joining in the summer of 2022. While he may lack consistency, when Matondo is fit and firing, he is a devastating player in the final third.

Rabbi Matondo's stats vs Ross County Goals 2 Assists 2 Key passes 3 Big chances created 2 Dribble attempts (successful) 6 (3) Touches 45 Duels (won) 12 (5) Via Sofascore

Does this display suggest he will remain at the Gers after the window slams shut? Who knows, but Matondo didn’t do himself any harm with his productive attacking performance.

Could Clement potentially make a move for a winger on the opposite flank before Friday, however? The club have been linked with a Championship starlet.

Rangers showing interest in Norwich City sensation

A few days ago, we covered the news that the Light Blues were keen on making a move for Norwich City winger Abu Kamara, who was on Clement’s shortlist of wingers.

It was claimed that Ibrox scouts were running the rule over the youngster following an impressive loan spell at Portsmouth last term. He could be available for as little as £2m, although will this be a stumbling block for the club?

This may mean a few players will have to be sold between now and Friday in order to seal a deal for Kamara, but it could well be worth it.

Abu Kamara’s season in numbers

The winger made three appearances for Norwich during the 2022/23 season, but in order to aid his development, a loan spell was agreed with Portsmouth for the 2023/24 campaign.

Moving to the south coast, dropping a division in the process, was the perfect chance for Kamara to showcase his talents, proving that he would be able to cut it at Norwich.

In 52 matches for Pompey, Kamara registered an impressive 21 goal contributions – ten goals and 11 assists – in all competitions as the club secured promotion back to the Championship.

His former teammate at Portsmouth, Colby Bishop, hailed the winger as being “unplayable” as the season drew to a close, with the 21-year-old becoming one of their finer performers throughout the campaign.

If Clement manages to secure a deal for the young talent, imagine a partnership of him and Matondo on opposite flanks, causing chaos for defences all over the country.

Could it also mean the end for Scott Wright? He will surely fade out of the picture if Kamara is signed before Friday.

Scott Wright’s Rangers statistics

The former Aberdeen winger has hardly made an impression during his spell in Glasgow, despite joining the Gers midway through the 2020/21 season.

Having played a total of 120 matches during his spell at the Light Blues, Wright has managed to score just 12 goals and grab a further seven assists. This works out as a goal involvement once every 6.3 matches, certainly not the standard required for success at Ibrox.

Towards the end of July, there were a few rumours linking Wright with a move from Rangers to the Championship, as the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County and Preston North End were all showing interest in the Scot.

So far, nothing has materialised, but it makes sense to offload him this summer, especially considering his contract expires at the end of the season.

Kamara would be a far greater threat on the right wing compared to Wright and this could see Clement have a wonderful duo of Matondo and the Norwich gem on either flank.

Both are pacey wide men who offer not only a threat in front of goal but are also able to generate plenty of chances for their teammates.

The Welshman may have played his way into Clement’s starting XI for the foreseeable future, especially with Oscar Cortes not due to return to the pitch for another week or two.

Having already signed Vaclav Cerny on a loan deal, Clement has a solid option on the right flank, but bringing Kamara to the club on a permanent deal would certainly be a wise move, as his value could soar following a decent season in Scotland.

The 6-0 win over County has inspired some confidence in several members of the squad, just in time to face Celtic.

Matondo is one player who could make the difference against the Parkhead side, similar to his last-gasp equaliser in the clash back in April.

Will there be another new signing or two before then, however? Only time will tell.