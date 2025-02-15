Heading into game week 25 of the Premier League campaign, Crystal Palace currently sit 12th in the table, just four points off of a top-half spot.

They have managed to drag themselves away from a relegation battle, now sitting 13 points ahead of 18th-place Leicester City.

The Eagles are averaging some of the worst attacking numbers in the league. But, on the flip side, their defensive shape and quality are their biggest asset right now under Oliver Glasner, conceding 30 goals in 24 games and averaging 13.1 shots against them per game (ranking 10th in the league for this metric).

Crystal Palace face Everton at Selhurst Park in their next Premier League fixture, who currently sit 15th in the league, but are coming off of a very strong string of results, beating Tottenham, Brighton and Leicester in the league and drawing 2-2 with Liverpool.

Crystal Palace team news

Glasner will remain without Joel Ward (calf injury), Chadi Riad (knee injury) and Cheick Doucoure (knee injury) heading into the Everton game this weekend. Doucoure will now need to undergo surgery on his knee, which means he will miss the entirety of this season.

The likes of Eberechi Eze, Eddie Nketiah and Ismaila Sarr are all being assessed ahead of the Toffees game, with the first two currently having knocks/slight injuries and the latter having missed the last match due to illness.

Luckily for the Eagles, Adam Wharton has made his return to action in recent weeks, just in time to take over in midfield from Doucoure, which will give Palace a strong boost.

But after making some new signings in January, and the few injuries they have picked up, Glasner could look to change things up against Everton, adding a new dynamic to his side.