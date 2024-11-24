Quite clearly, Everton need to improve in attack. Looking at their recent form from one side of the road, it could be surmised that Sean Dyche's side aren't doing all that badly, with just one defeat from eight Premier League matches.

But an alternative viewpoint reveals that the Toffees' colourless performances have left plenty to be desired. On Saturday, Everton drew 0-0 against Brentford at Goodison Park, having stumbled to a goalless draw at West Ham United before the November international break.

Everton's Remaining Premier League Fixtures in 2024 Date Opponent Venue 01/12/24 Man United Old Trafford 04/12/243 Wolves Molineux 07/12/24 Liverpool Goodison Park 14/12/24 Arsenal Emirates Stadium 22/12/24 Chelsea Goodison Park 26/12/24 Man City Etihad Stadium 29/12/24 Nott'm Forest Goodison Park

With such a daunting run of fixtures coming up over the next month, something needs to change. Attacking success starts from the front, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin is still letting his side down.

Why Everton need to ditch Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Everton need to get rid of Calvert-Lewin, and luckily, it's not going to be too strenuous an ordeal, with the striker out of contract in the summer.

There's even a chance that TFG could be walking into the ownership and claiming some cash for the 27-year-old, with Fiorentina keen on strengthening their frontline, fronted by Moise Kean, this winter.

The drab draw against ten-man Brentford has done little to reduce the concerns around Dyche's system and its long-term suitability. Calvert-Lewin perhaps had a more lively outing than usual this year, but it was still not enough to see him break duck.

As you can see above, tensions are beginning to boil over.

Writing in their post-match player ratings, The Liverpool Echo handed him a 6/10 score: 'Was denied from close range on a couple of occasions before the break, firstly when he redirected an Idrissa Gueye drive and then when his near post effort was turned around the post by Mark Flekken, but for all his labours, he couldn’t find a breakthrough.'

What Everton need is a new striker.

Everton keen on new striker

As per a report from GIVEMESPORT earlier this month, Everton are among the clubs interested in signing LOSC Lille's Jonathan David, though it's understood that the Canadian striker might have reservations about moving to the Merseyside outfit.

His French employers are also reluctant to let him leave for a transfer fee this winter despite his contract expiring at the end of the season - like Calvert-Lewin.

He would relish the chance to move to the Premier League and given that Newcastle United might turn elsewhere, there could be a real opportunity to snap him up and finally restore some integrity to the attacking point of the Blues squad.

Why Jonathan David would be a significant signing

Only 24 years old, David has been hailed as "one of the best strikers in the world" by reporter Tony Marinaro, with his goalscoring performances over the past several years corroborating such a point.

Jonathan David: Lille Stats by Season Season Apps Goals Assists G/A Rate 2024/25 20 13 2 0.75 2023/24 47 26 9 0.74 2022/23 40 26 4 0.75 2021/22 48 19 0 0.40 2020/21 48 13 5 0.37 Stats via Transfermarkt

As you can see above, he's invariably produced noteworthy goalscoring numbers across his five campaigns in France, though his maturity is discernible through increased playmaking numbers that denote impressive technicality.

Indeed, as per FBref, David ranks among the top 1% of centre-forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored (0.90) per 90 and the top 2% for pass completion (82.2%), further emphasising that very point.

It's quite the stark difference to the striking fortunes of Calvert-Lewin, who ranks among the bottom 14% of centre-forwards for goals scored (0.22) per 90.

Whether Everton would succeed in bringing David to the club is another question entirely, but as long as efforts are exhausted in attempting what would be a marquee deal, at least supporters would see a statement of intent from the prospective new owners.

Who knows, it might reinvigorate Everton's entire frontline. Of course, not all of the Blues membership require an injection of impetus, with Iliman Ndiaye dazzling since joining from Marseille in a £15m transfer this summer.

Hailed by the earlier-mentioned Boyland as "Everton's new hope," the Senegalese winger proved once again to be his outfit's shining light in the recent draw against Brentford, handed an 8/10 match rating by The Liverpool Echo as he starred as the club's 'most potent force.'

Completing all four of his attempted dribbles, as per Sofascore, it's clear to see why he's held in such a positive light by the Toffees supporters, and it could be the partnership-to-be that sees David take to the Premier League without seam - maybe even lifting Everton away from the bottom layer of the division for good.

With David providing such crisp and accurate passing and boasting an elite-level scoring record besides, it could be the combination that Everton chiefs have craved for so long.

One thing's for certain: Calvert-Lewin is not cutting it as he plods into the final months of his Everton career. The English forward has now gone eight top-flight fixtures without a paltry goal or assist, and TFG must surely move to secure a massive upgrade as soon as possible.