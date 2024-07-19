The transfer window has been open for over a month now, and while Tottenham Hotspur have already made one exciting addition to the team in the shape of 18-year-old Archie Gray, they need to do more.

Fortunately for Ange Postecoglou and the fans, it would appear that Daniel Levy and Co have been hard at work over the last few weeks as there has been a relatively constant stream of links to stars across the continent, and while a number of said links are clearly bogus, there are a few that seem more concrete, notably including one to Pedro Neto.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers ace looks set to leave the Old Gold this summer, and the Lilywhites appear to be one of the leading candidates to secure his services.

This would be exciting in and of itself, but recent reports have revealed that the club are also targeting another attacking ace and someone who could be unreal alongside the Portuguese ace.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from GIVEMESPORT, Tottenham have maintained their interest in Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

The story claims that with 12 months remaining on his current £20k-per-week deal, the England international is all but guaranteed to leave the Gtech Community Stadium, and this presents the Lilywhites with an opportunity.

The article does not mention a potential price the North Londoners may pay to get this deal over the line, but a separate report from the Sun this week revealed that the Bees are ready to reduce their asking price to less than £50m in a bid to prevent him from leaving for free next year.

Even at this reduced price, signing Toney would still represent a significant investment from Spurs, but given his record in the Premier League and the potential partnership he could form with Neto, it's one well worth making.

Why Toney would be great with Neto

Now, the main reason Toney would be such an incredible player to sign alongside Neto is relatively simple: his output.

The Englishman had a lacklustre campaign last season, mostly because he only returned from an eight-month betting-related football ban in the new year and was evidently not up to speed.

However, when looking at his first two years following promotion from the Championship, it is abundantly clear that the "unplayable" number nine, as dubbed by Alan Shearer, is elite.

Ivan Toney's Premier League record Season 2021/22 2022/23 2023/24 Appearances 33 33 17 Goals 12 20 4 Assists 5 4 2 Goal Involvements per Match 0.51 0.72 0.35 All Stats via Transfermarkt

For example, in 2021/22, he scored 14 goals and provided six assists in 37 appearances, equating to an average of a goal involvement every 1.85 games.

A year later, he scored 21 goals and provided five assists in 35 appearances, equating to an even more impressive average of a goal involvement every 1.34 games.

Now, imagine the 28-year-old goalscoring "monster", as dubbed by his manager Thomas Frank, alongside Neto, who, in just 24 appearances last season, scored three goals and provided 11 assists, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 1.71 games and could therefore form a very intimidating partnership with the Bees ace.

Moreover, according to FBref, which compares players in a similar position across Europe's top five leagues, the Old Gold star sits in the top 1% of attacking midfielders and wingers for assists, so the Englishman can expect an incredible level of service from the wings, especially if Son plays on the other side.

Ultimately, while it wouldn't be cheap, signing Toney for close to £50m would represent good value based on his goalscoring record, and if Spurs can partner him up with Neto, Postecoglou may well have one of the best attacks in the country at his disposal next season.