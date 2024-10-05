Chelsea centre-forward Nicolas Jackson has enjoyed a strong start to the season in the Premier League under new head coach Enzo Maresca.

The Senegal international has racked up four goals and three assists in six appearances in the division so far this term, after a return of 14 goals in 35 outings in the 2023/24 campaign.

However, his 18 goals in the Premier League since the start of last season have come from xG of 23.3, which suggests that the striker has not made the most of his opportunities in front of goal.

That may be why Chelsea are reportedly still in the market to add another number nine to their squad in the upcoming January transfer window...

Chelsea's interest in Bundesliga star

According to Calcio Mercato, the Blues are one of a number of teams lining up a bid to sign RB Leipzig centre-forward Benjamin Sesko after the turn of the year.

The report claims that Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool are all prepared to splash the cash to sign the Bundesliga star to bolster their respective attacking options.

It states that the current feeling is that a fee of around €80m (£67m) will be needed to secure his services, whether that is in January or next summer.

Calcio Mercato adds that AC Milan have also been tracking the Slovenia international in recent years but that his price tag is unlikely to be affordable to any teams in Italy, which could give Chelsea a boost in their pursuit of the marksman.

Maresca could now land an upgrade on Jackson, and an excellent partner for Christopher Nkunku by securing a deal to sign Sesko in January.

Why Chelsea should sign Sesko

Firstly, the Slovenian star stands at 6 foot 5 and provides an imposing presence at the top end of the pitch, which could complement Nkunku - who stands at 5 foot 10 - well.

Sesko has won 67% of his aerial duels in the Bundesliga this season and could offer physicality in the number nine role that would then allow a smaller player, like the Frenchman, to shine in possession without having to worry about his lack of strength in those duels.

Alongside his physical attributes, Sesko is also a terrific finisher who could come in and offer more than Jackson as a goalscorer for Chelsea, based on their respective performances over the last 14 months or so.

Since start of 23/24 Sesko (Bundesliga) Jackson (Premier League) Appearances 36 41 xG 8.57 23.3 Goals 16 18 Big chances missed 9 28 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 21-year-old star has outperformed his xG by just over seven goals since the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

Whereas, Jackson has underperformed his xG by just over five and this suggests that Sesko is far more clinical in front of goal, and more likely to make the most of the chances that Chelsea create.

Sesko, who was described as a "monster" by U23 scout Antonio Mango, could then create an exciting partnership with Nkunku, who has scored seven goals in ten games in all competitions this season.

The France international, who has lost 53% of his duels in the Premier League this term, lacks physicality and the Slovenian giant could come in to offer quality in that side of the game, to free up the 26-year-old to shine with his finishing qualities.