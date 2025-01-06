Youngster Ethan Nwaneri has undoubtedly been the biggest beneficiary of the unfortunate injury to star man Bukayo Saka, starting each of the last two Premier League matches in his absence.

The 17-year-old has demonstrated that he’s capable of making the jump up from academy football to the Gunners’ first-team, scoring the opener in the draw against Brighton on Saturday.

His strike was his second in the league this season, adding to his tally after his first against Nottingham Forest in a 3-0 victory against their top-four rivals at the Emirates back in November.

There is a huge expectation for the current crop of attackers to step up to the plate after Saka’s latest setback, something which could see Nwaneri given even more responsibility in the months ahead.

However, the January transfer window is now open, presenting boss Mikel Arteta with the opportunity to further bolster the club’s already impressive attacking department.

Arsenal’s attempts to sign Matheus Cunha in January

Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha has impressed massively for relegation-threatened Wolverhampton Wanderers in recent months, undoubtedly being their shining light in a dark period.

The 25-year-old has scored ten times and registered four assists in his 19 league outings to date, leading to the Gunners pursuing a move to sign the former Atlético Madrid talent.

It was reported last week that Arteta’s men were plotting a deal to prise the attacker away from Molineux to help bolster their slim title ambitions towards the end of 2024/25.

However, any deal for his services now looks to be in real danger, with journalist John Percy confirming he’s now in talks to extend his current deal in the West Midlands - halting any chances of the Gunners securing a move for the forward this January.

As a result, it appears as though the hierarchy will have to look elsewhere for potential options if they are to land the firepower that has been desired over the last couple of months.

Interest could now be reignited in one player who would prove to be a better addition than Cunha, especially when delving into their respective figures from the current campaign.

Arsenal's possible Matheus Cunha alternative

Over the last week or so, Arsenal have been credited with an interest in signing Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez after the Mexican’s stellar start to the season.

The 23-year-old has scored ten times in 14 appearances across all competitions, including twice in three Champions League appearances - showcasing he’s capable of starring at the very top level.

He looked certain to move to Forest back in the summer after the Reds submitted multiple bids for his services, but he decided to stay in the Netherlands, now opening the door to a potential move to the Emirates in the weeks ahead.

It’s unknown how much they would demand to lose their attacking star, but his quality is there for all to see, producing numerous stats way ahead of Cunha - making him a better addition to Arteta’s squad.

Gimenez, who’s previously been dubbed "unstoppable" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, may have registered fewer league goals but has a better goal per 90 record with a higher shot-on-target success rate - demonstrating his clinical edge in front of goal.

How Gimenez compares to Cunha in the 2024/25 campaign Statistics (per 90) Gimenez Cunha Games played 9 19 Goals & assists 7 14 Goals per 90 0.92 0.58 Shots on target 1.5 1.2 Shot-on-target accuracy 50% 39% Aerials won 1.1 0.4 Aerial success rate 41% 33% Stats via FBref

He’s also won a higher percentage of his aerial battles, managing more shots on target per 90, which would offer Arteta that centre-forward he’s been desiring, increasing their odds of challenging runaway leaders Liverpool.

Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus have often shared responsibility at the top end of the pitch, but aren’t a typical number nine, often liking to drop deep to link up the play, leaving a hole for a focal point at the top end.

Gimenez would certainly provide just that, showcasing his excellent fox-in-the-box-like nature during his outings in the Eredivisie over the last few months.

Such a move would also allow Nwaneri to flourish further, enabling him to create opportunities for a striker who likes to operate between the posts, subsequently boosting his assist tally and making him an even more valuable asset to the Gunners.