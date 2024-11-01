Chelsea have made an excellent start to life under new boss Enzo Maresca, losing just two of their opening nine Premier League games so far this season.

The only defeats came against title contenders Manchester City and Liverpool, winning five of the remaining seven outings, which included a 6-2 rout of Wolves, where winger Noni Madueke grabbed a hat-trick.

The Blues have enjoyed success in Europe, winning both of the two Europa Conference League outings, currently sitting top of the table in the new-looking league phase.

Maresca has certainly made an immediate mark on the playing squad, with their free-flowing attacking output demonstrated by their tally of 19 goals in the league only bettered by defending champions Manchester City.

Undoubtedly, one player is to thank for their success in attacking areas, catching the eye once more as he so often managed during the previous campaign.

Cole Palmer’s time at Chelsea

Winger Cole Palmer has succeeded beyond all expectations during his first year at Stamford Bridge, often the most reliable source of tangible rewards in the final third.

The 22-year-old immediately became a key first-team member after his £40m transfer from Pep Guardiola’s side at the end of the summer window in 2023 - posting some phenomenal attacking numbers.

He registered a total of 40 combined goals and assists in all competitions, helping the Blues reach the Carabao Cup final before tasting defeat to Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool at Wembley.

As a result, the attacker registered the highest tally of goal contributions in England’s top flight, further highlighting his excellent form since his big-money transfer.

Palmer has continued his stellar form into 2024/25, registering five goals and seven assists in his first nine league matches - with four of his goals coming in the first half during the victory over Brighton and Hove Albion.

He’s subsequently already won one Player of the Month award, which could be the first of many should he keep up his excellent start to the new season.

The England international could be bolstered in his attempts in the attacking third should the club complete a deal for a player they’re said to monitoring ahead of the January transfer window.

Chelsea monitoring move for £110m star

According to CaughtOffside, Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Bayern Munich talent Jamal Musiala over a potential return to Stamford Bridge.

The “world-class” German international, as dubbed by former boss Julian Nagelsmann, came through the Cobham academy, before leaving at the age of 16 to join the German giants.

However, with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2026, the Blues, along with Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid are monitoring his current situation ahead of a potential cut-price deal should he fail to agree a new deal.

Musiala, who’s valued at £110m as per Transfermarkt, has already registered seven goals and three assists in all competitions for Vincent Kompany’s side, demonstrating his excellent form in front of goal.

Jamal Musiala's stats for Bayern Munich's first-team Season Games Goals Assists 2019/20 1 0 0 2020/21 37 7 1 2021/22 40 8 6 2022/23 47 16 16 2023/24 38 12 8 2024/25 11 7 4 Total: 174 50 35 Stats via Transfermarkt

Such a record could fall perfectly into the hands of Palmer, with his creativity in attacking areas potentially aiding the German should he ever complete a move to West London.

As demonstrated against Newcastle, the England international has the ability to pick out a pass that not many people can see, with Musiala able to thrive on such service.

Undoubtedly, Bayern won’t want to lose their talented 21-year-old and will have to kick-start contract talks to fend off any potential move away from the Allianz Arena.

As for Chelsea, any transfer could potentially trump the £115m fee paid for Moises Caicedo, but it would certainly be worth every penny with the attacking midfielder having the ability to make an immediate impact whilst potentially developing even further in the years ahead.