Chelsea currently sit fourth in the Premier League heading into the international break, still only having lost their opening game of the season, against last year's champions, Manchester CIty. The Blues have 14 points, winning four games, drawing twice, and losing once.

Enzo Maresca will be very happy with his fast start to life at Chelsea, with many players taking it up a level, and Cole Palmer continuing to shine as he did last season under Mauricio Pochettino.

The aim for Maresca at Chelsea is to guide them back into the Champions League qualification spots, whilst also competing in cup competitions, including the UEFA Conference League, which is a good chance for him to deliver silverware in his first year at the club.

The form of Palmer, but also Jadon Sancho, could play huge parts in that, as both look very confident this season, ready to drive the team forward and challenge for that top-four spot.

Palmer and Sancho influence

The levels Palmer produced last season were out of the ordinary, playing 45 games for the Blues, scoring 25 goals, and providing 15 assists.

Many thought this would be a flash in the pan, but the 22-year-old has started the new campaign in the same rich vein of form, scoring six goals and providing five assists in nine appearances.

His form has been helped by new signing Sancho who has proven to be an electric asset on the left-hand flank. He joined Chelsea this summer from Manchester United, on an initial loan deal, with an obligation to make it permanent, for a fee of around £20-25m.

The 24-year-old has started well under Maresca, making four appearances, and providing three assists already in 263 minutes played.

But Chelsea could perhaps take both of these talented forwards to another level, with a signing that could change the landscape of the game for them, adding more box presence upfront.

Chelsea looking at Premier League striker

Described as "complete" by notable scout Jacek Kulig, Liam Delap has been attracting the interest of Chelsea according to reports.

The 6 foot 1 striker has been in a rich vein of form since moving to Portman Road in the summer for a fee of just £15m, scoring four Premier League goals already this season across their seven fixtures and is finally living up to the billing he was given as a teenager, with AP reporter James Robson suggesting there was "a look of Haaland about him."

Coincidentally, the English forward came through the Manchester City academy, scoring 35 goals in 36 games for the U21 team, and enjoying loan spells with Hull City, Stoke City, and Preston North End. It's in Suffolk, however, where he's found a home.

So, would he be a good signing? We've compared him to Nicolas Jackson in a bid to gain the answer to that question.

Delap vs Jackson comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Delap Jackson Goals 0.63 0.69 xG 0.20 0.90 Progressive Carries 2.00 2.59 Progressive Passes 0.50 1.55 Shots Total 1.72 3.28 Goals/shot 0.36 0.21 G-xG +0.47 -0.21 Aerials Won 1.00 0.52 Stats taken from FBref

Having both Jackson and Delap as striker options could be brilliant for Chelsea, and the surrounding creators such as Palmer and Sancho.

Jackson clearly offers a lot in his all-round play, making more progressive passes and carries, having a higher shot volume, and he makes some brilliant runs in behind but the Ipswich forward is no slouch himself.

Delap offers a more physical frame, where he likes to bully defenders, win aerial battles, and score at a high conversion rate, with a 0.36 goals/shot ratio, and a G-xG of +0.47. That sounds ideal for Chelsea's best chance creators.

Indeed, the 21-year-old - who is now reportedly valued at £34m - would offer more of a box threat for the likes of Sancho and Palmer to find, especially against low blocks, where many chances can be created from crosses and clever passes into the box.

This is definitely one to watch for Chelsea after missing out on Jhon Duran this summer, who is now smashing it for Aston Villa, the Blues may look towards Delap in order to add some extra box presence and clinical finishing to their ranks.