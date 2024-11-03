Manager bounce. It's a fear-inducing thing when you're up against a team that has been struggling, only to dispose of its manager and replace them with a shiny new leader.

For Chelsea, this is the task. Enzo Maresca's squad travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in the Premier League this afternoon, seeking three points against a team boasting one measly win across eight matches in all competitions.

Erik ten Hag was sacked at the start of the week, but thankfully, Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorim will not alight in England until the November international break. Even so, interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy will galvanise the Theatre into a cacophony of noise, having led United to a 4-1 win over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening.

Chelsea were dumped out of the domestic cup competition that evening, losing to Newcastle United after a disasterclass in defence, but thankfully, Maresca is bound to ring the changes, shifting his set-up back to its usual Premier League model.

Chelsea team news

With no fresh injury concerns for Maresca's squad, this is a good opportunity to inflict further misery on Man United before Amorim stamps his style on the team.

That said, Jadon Sancho is ineligible to feature at Old Trafford since he is on loan from Man United, and cannot participate against his parent club as per the terms.

Omari Kellyman, signed from Aston Villa in deal worth up to £19m this summer, is also sidelined, though the 19-year-old has yet to feature for the senior side anyway.

The visitors must launch a concerted attack on the wobbly United backline, all the while standing firm against a profligate side, yes, but one that has created 24 big chances in the Premier League this year, the joint-third-highest score in the division.

Cole Palmer will hold the key to victory.

Cole Palmer will be crucial

It hardly takes a perusal through the memory bank to recall Palmer's stunning hat-trick against the Red Devils last season, turning the Premier League match on its head with an incredible final flourish. It, perhaps, truly established the ace as one of the finest talents on the continent.

After blitzing past Premier League defences in his first full season as a professional, as if they were paper cutouts, rival supporters understandably prayed for a future tag of 'one-season wonder', but it hasn't been forthcoming.

Already this season, just a few months in, Palmer, aged only 22, has posted seven goals and five assists across nine league matches, with his stunning showings even leading Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher to pronounce him "the best player in the Premier League."

What a player, ay? As per FBref, he ranks among the top 1% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored, the top 2% for assists, the top 8% for shot-creating actions and the top 8% for progressive passes per 90.

Last season's heroics established Palmer as a force to be reckoned with, but now he's growing into a top, top player. Refined and robust, he's so important for the west Londoners.

Premier League 23/24: Most Goals + Assists Rank Player Apps G+A 1. Cole Palmer 34 33 2. Erling Haaland 31 32 2. Ollie Watkins 37 32 4. Mohamed Salah 32 28 5. Phil Foden 35 27 5. Heung-min Son 35 27 Sourced via Statmuse

Chelsea are blessed to have an attacking midfielder with such a potent threat, and though Sancho is unavailable, Maresca will still be able to unleash a thrilling frontline.

Noni Madueke will be on the right flank; Nicolas Jackson will of course reprise his role at number nine. However, Pedro Neto may well find himself benched even after impressing against Newcastle last weekend, because Mykhaylo Mudryk - the club's Ukrainian Neymar - might be the perfect man for the left wing on this occasion.

Maresca must unleash Mykhaylo Mudryk

Mudryk has had a tough ride throughout the duration of his Chelsea career so far, but there are genuine signs of progress under Maresca's wing this season.

Now, many might assume that Neto would be the shoo-in for a starting berth on the left flank with Sancho out of action, but this might not actually be the best idea.

The Portugal international is an electric and dynamic talent, impressed against the Magpies in the Premier League last weekend, but he faded as that one dragged on and lost eight of his 12 duels. That is something that might be exploited by his countryman Diogo Dalot, who flattered to deceive last time out but has arguably been United's best player in 2024/25, winning an eye-catching 64% of his duels, as per Sofascore.

Man United are an aerially dominant team, ranking fifth in the Premier League this term (53% average), whereas Chelsea (47% average) languish in 15th.

Therefore, it's perhaps not the best idea to utilise a cross-heavy star in Neto, who of course is not one-dimensional, and instead unleashes Mudryk, whose ability to weave past the last line is an uncanny thing.

With Palmer capable of incredible defence-splitting passes, and also among the finest creators in Europe, such strengths could be maximised.

The Ukraine international also produced quite an impressive performance in midweek, even if Chelsea's defensive disaster pulled them out of the Carabao Cup.

He looked lively in flashes, and though Chelsea struggled to really get going - something that Mudryk was candidly a part of - he was certainly a bright spark, making three key passes, completing two dribbles, and winning nine duels, as per Sofascore.

That success in the duel is something that could be crucial in claiming purchase against Man United and is a large part of why Mudryk must be unleashed for this one - after all, he has a point to prove and is maybe, just maybe, starting to click into gear.

This is a glorious opportunity for Chelsea to leapfrog Arsenal, who were defeated at Newcastle on Saturday, and condemn the Red Devils to more misery before their new era gets going.

Mudryk has only started once in the top flight this year but now is his time to shine, and with Palmer pulling the strings from the centre, and that is why Maresca should boldly drop Neto after his assist last weekend to start the winger.