It’s a scary thought to imagine where Chelsea would’ve finished in the 2023/24 Premier League campaign had Cole Palmer not been producing the magic he did in front of goal last season.

After joining from Manchester City for £40m, it was unclear how much of an effect he would have on the first team at Stamford Bridge during his first campaign in West London.

However, it rapidly became apparent how crucial he would be under former boss Mauricio Pochettino, as he registered 22 goals and 11 assists in his 34 appearances - helping the Blues finish in a European spot.

He ended the campaign as the division’s second-highest scorer behind Erling Haaland, but managed the most combined goals and assists of any player, with his £40m fee looking an absolute bargain 12 months on.

Palmer could further bolster his tally in 2024/25 and may be helped by one potential addition that could see him link up with one of his former teammates.

Chelsea interested in attacking talent this summer

According to journalist Simon Phillips, Chelsea are set to make an approach to sign Manchester City forward Oscar Bobb before the conclusion of the transfer window.

The 21-year-old Norwegian forward made his breakthrough into Pep Guardiola’s side last season, making 26 appearances in all competitions - scoring in the Premier League and Champions League.

Phillips’ report states that the Blues could lure Bobb to Stamford Bridge after seeing the impact of Palmer in 2023/24, but that no official bid has been made for the youngster.

Like Palmer, Bobb is a product of City’s impressive academy setup but has found himself in the same situation of only getting opportunities off the substitutes bench.

He needs consistent game time to reach the levels he’s capable of, with the Norwegian attacker potentially able to hit the heights of one player who the Blues let slip through their grasp.

Why Bobb could be like Musiala for Chelsea

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala has cemented himself as one of the best young talents in world football after his displays at Euro 2024, which saw the German score three times in his five appearances at the tournament.

However, he could’ve been starring in the Blue of Chelsea, but he will remain one of many talents who have slipped through the net, after he left the Blues to join the Bundesliga outfit at the age of 16.

The 21-year-old is now valued at £111m by Transfermarkt - an indication as to how much he’s developed in such a short space of time - but Enzo Maresca’s side now have the opportunity to sign a player like the midfielder in City’s Bobb.

The pair are very similar players according to FBref and when delving into their stats per 90 in 2023/24, the comparison is understandable with Chelsea potentially signing another hugely promising youngster.

How Bobb & Musiala compare per 90 in 2023/24 Statistics Bobb Musiala Games played 14 24 Progressive passes 7.4 5.1 Pass accuracy 88% 80% Shot-creating actions 6.5 5.4 Shots per goal 0.3 0.2 Take-on success 61% 51% Stats via FBref

He may have featured in ten fewer league matches last season, but the City youngster registered a higher pass accuracy and completed more progressive passes per 90 - potentially aiding Palmer as he looks to build on his excellent opening season at Stamford Bridge.

Bobb, who’s previously been dubbed “electric” by boss Guardiola, was more of a threat in the final third than the German, averaging a higher goal-per-shot rate, whilst completing more of the take-ons that he attempted.

Whilst it’s still unknown if a deal could be completed or how much it would set the Blues back, the youngster would be a hugely impressive addition who has the potential to develop into a superstar in west London.

The deal that saw Palmer move to the club last summer could be used as motivation for Maresca to repeat a similar transfer this summer, with the Blues benefitting from the youngster’s talents in the present and the future.