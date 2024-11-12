Leeds United are currently attempting to fight their way out of the Championship at the second time of asking, after they just fell short last term.

The Whites lost 1-0 to Southampton in the play-off final, after finishing third in the division, and are currently sitting in third place once again, in the final international break of the calendar year.

Daniel Farke has a few players in his squad whose respective futures may depend on what happens between now and the end of the season, as Junior Firpo and Sam Byram are both set to become free agents next summer.

With this in mind, perhaps, Leeds are reportedly looking into the market to find a new left-back option to come in and bolster their playing squad.

Leeds interested in English full-back

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds are interested in Gent left-back Archie Brown and are one of a number of clubs eyeing the young dynamo up.

The report claims that the Whites, Brentford, West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea are all lining up moves for the 22-year-old ace ahead of the January transfer window.

It states that he is on the radar of the aforementioned clubs but does not reveal how much the Belgian giants would demand in order to part ways with Brown, who was once dubbed "complete" by former head of scouting Samuel Cardenas, midway through the season.

TEAMtalk adds that Leeds may need to earn promotion to the Premier League to win the race for his signature, which could mean that they need to hope that the left-back remains at Gent until next summer.

If they can secure a deal to bring the former Derby County man to Elland Road, whether that is in January or next summer, then he could form an exciting partnership with Largie Ramazani.

Why Leeds should sign Archie Brown

The 22-year-old, who scored the winner against Molde in the Europa League recently, is six years younger than Firpo and nine years younger than Byram and this means that he has far more long-term potential for Leeds than the two players who are out of contract next year.

This means that he could be the first-choice left-back for the club for many years to come, and the Englishman could develop alongside fellow youngster Largie Ramazani, 23.

The summer signing from Almeria, who is currently out injured, has scored three goals and provided one assist in six Championship starts on the left flank this term, and is another player - like Brown - who is young and has plenty of potential to develop and improve.

24/25 Pro League Archie Brown Appearances 14 Goals + assists 3 Tackles + interceptions per game 2.1 Dribbled past per game 0.4 Duel success rate 55% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 22-year-old ace has been in fine form for the Belgian side at left-back in the Pro League this season, rarely being dribbled past and winning the majority of his physical duels.

This suggests that wingers find it difficult to get the better of him and he could, therefore, provide a solid platform for Ramazani to then thrive going the other way, knowing that he has a solid defender behind him to deal with opposition forwards.

Given their respective ages, Farke could have his starting left-hand side for many years to come by bringing in Brown to play behind the Belgian starlet, which is why they could be an exciting duo, full of potential, for the Whites.