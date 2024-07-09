After another season in which they fought Manchester City for the Premier League title, Arsenal have a massive summer ahead of them to recruit the players who'll help them finally get over the line next year.

It looks as if Mikel Arteta is about to welcome his first new major signing in the coming days in the shape of Riccardo Calafiori, and there have been countless rumours linking the club to a whole host of talented strikers from Benjamin Sesko to Viktor Gyokeres.

However, the midfield is another area of the team that must be strengthened in the coming months, and the good news is that Edu Gaspar and Co seem to agree.

Based on recent reports, the latest player touted for a move to the Emirates has excelled there in recent seasons and could even help Declan Rice become even more effective.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from The Athletic, Arsenal want to sign a central midfielder this summer and have identified Real Sociedad's Mikel Merino as a player of interest.

The report claims that Arteta is a fan of the 28-year-old's overall talent and, in particular, his 'physicality.'

His age profile would make him an unusual signing for the Gunners considering their transfer activity over the last few windows, but according to The Athletic, they do not see this as a problem thanks to the 'relative youth of the squad.'

No price is mentioned in the story, but a report from Spain last month revealed that the Merino would be available for €25m, about £21m. This might prove to be a bargain, especially if he can form a brilliant partnership with Rice.

Why Merino would be a great signing for Rice

Now, to get straight to the point, there is one key reason why signing Merino is a brilliant decision for the team and for Rice, which is the position in which he thrives.

The Spanish international has started in other positions before, but the vast majority of his starts - 241, to be exact - have come in the centre of midfield, not in defensive or attacking midfield, but right in the middle, as an eight.

This is an area of the pitch that the former West Ham United captain started in 19 times for the Gunners last season, and while he said that playing this role leaves him "excited", he has also admitted that playing slightly deeper as a six is his "strongest position."

So, with this in mind, signing Sociedad's "monster" midfielder, as dubbed by data analyst Ben Mattinson, would allow Arteta to keep his record signing in the position, which he has admitted to being his strongest while fielding an out-and-out central midfielder in the eight role, which should also see that area of the pitch improve.

This shouldn't negatively impact the team's attack, either.

In 45 appearances last season, the 26-capped international scored eight goals and provided five assists, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 3.4 games - he showed his heading ability against Germany as well.

This level of output is only marginally worse than the Englishman's average of a goal involvement every three games, from 17 goals and assists in 51 games, and he did that in a far more effective side as well.

Merino's season Competitions La Liga Europe Copa de Rey Appearances 32 7 6 Goals 5 2 1 Assists 3 1 1 Goal Involvements per Match 0.25 0.42 0.33 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Lastly, the 6 foot 2 titan might actually improve the team's overall solidity as well.

According to Squawka, he was the only player in Europe's top seven leagues last season to win over 300 duels over the course of the campaign - 326, to be precise.

Ultimately, Rice put in a fine shift in the middle of the park last season when called upon, but by signing Merino Arteta can get the most out of him by starting him at the base of midfield and playing a star whose bread and butter is acting as the midfielder that links defence to attack - and for just £21m, this transfer is a cost-effective no-brainer.