Aston Villa secured a top eight spot in the Champions League group stage, automatically putting them into the final 16 of the competition along with Liverpool, Barcelona, Arsenal, Inter Milan, Atlético Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Lille.

Morgan Rogers netted a hattrick against Celtic in their 4-2 victory to seal the three points needed to secure eighth spot, putting the Englishman on ten goals in all competitions this campaign, having also provided five assists.

With Jhon Duran set to be sold, Unai Emery could be armed with extra transfer kitty heading into the final days of the window, where he could obtain the perfect partner in crime for Rogers.

Latest Aston Villa transfer news

According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, Aston Villa have been in touch with Chelsea over not just Axel Disasi, but also Joao Felix.

However, the deal will depend on what Chelsea decide to do with Felix, which could be determined by their own business at the top end of the pitch.

With Duran on his way to Al Nassr for €77m (£54.4m) deal with add-ons, Emery's side could have a busy final few days of the window, as they look to not only replace Duran, but use the funds to improve the squad ahead of a big second half of the season.

Felix has made 20 appearances for the Blues this season since joining in the summer, scoring seven goals, providing two assists and totalling 947 minutes played.

The 25-year-old can play a variety of positions across the front line, including attacking midfield, left-wing and even as a centre-forward.

Why Felix could shine with Rogers

By bringing another versatile forward to the club, Emery would have the capacity to play both Felix and Rogers alongside each other, two players who excel in creativity in the pockets/half spaces, can link play, arrive in the box and offer goal threat.

Joao Felix vs Morgan Rogers comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Felix Rogers Goals 0.67 0.34 Assists 0.17 0.17 xG 0.54 0.22 xAG 0.24 0.22 Progressive Carries 5.12 3.39 Progressive Passes 6.34 3.90 Shots Total 4.83 1.99 Key Passes 1.46 1.52 Shot-Creating Actions 4.39 3.43 Successful Take-Ons 2.44 2.45 Stats taken from FBref

When comparing the two players' metrics this season, you can see how closely they rank in key areas, completing very similar key passes per 90, very similar take-on numbers and both offering output.

Felix has offered more in terms of progressive numbers and shot volume this season, but many of his minutes have also come in the UEFA Conference League against an overall lower standard, compared to Rogers in the Premier League and Champions League.

Felix is someone in the footballing sphere who has been labelled an "immense" talent by many experts, including Alex Barker (EuroExpert on X).

However, since his big-money move to Atlético Madrid from Benfica, coaches have struggled to get the best of him, usually due to his best work being done in tandem with a centre-forward to play off of, in something of a front two.

This is why Emery could fully unlock the potential of Felix, playing him behind a striker such as Ollie Watkins, moving Rogers over to the left, who can then drift inside alongside Felix, creating an excellent attacking triangle where Felix has the freedom to roam and do his best work.

With Duran seemingly out the door, snapping up the Chelsea man could represent the perfect attacking replacement.