Arsenal’s title ambitions have certainly progressed over the last couple of years, with Mikel Arteta doing an excellent job in charge of the Gunners in recent times.

After his appointment back in December 2019, it took a couple of years until the Spaniard was able to get his side where he wanted them, allowing the club to reap the rewards in the present day.

It’s hard to believe that the club have gone two decades without a Premier League title, with the invincible side of the 2003/04 campaign being the last team to go all the way and claim top spot come the end of the season.

The last couple of seasons have seen the Gunners come perilously close to ending the current drought, ending both of the last two campaigns behind Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola’s side winning four of the last five titles available.

Erling Haaland has undoubtedly been a key player in their recent success, scoring 63 times in the last two full league campaigns, looking worth every penny of the £51m City forked out for his services in the summer of 2022.

However, the Norwegian isn’t the only player who’s starred for the club over the last couple of seasons, further frustrating the Arsenal fanbase and preventing them from completing the job and securing a league title.

Kevin de Bruyne’s stats for Manchester City

Nine years ago, City forked out a then club-record £54m to sign attacking midfielder Kevin de Bruyne from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg after previously failing to impress in the Premier League with Chelsea.

However, his time at the Etihad has been a roaring success with his talents in the final third helping the club be as successful as they have been under the Spaniard.

Since his transfer in the 2015/16 season, he’s registered double figures for combined goals and assists in every campaign in Manchester, often catching the eye with his excellent passing range - something which very few players in the world possess.

After Haaland’s arrival a couple of years ago, he’s been able to consistently supply the goods to the striker, registering 45 assists over the last two seasons in all competitions, further frustrating the Arsenal fanbase with his talents preventing the Gunners from winning a league title.

The Belgian even scored in a victory over Arteta’s side at the Emirates back in the 2022/23 season, with the midfielder often a thorn in the Arsenal side over the past couple of seasons.

Although he’s now 33 and undoubtedly coming towards the back end of his professional career, his talent is still evident for all to see, aiding Guardiola in his attempts to secure yet another trophy in Manchester.

His tally of 163 assists and 103 goals in his 388 appearances in Manchester see him average a contribution in front of goal every 1.5 matches - a staggering record demonstrating his consistency over such a long period.

However, Arteta’s side could be handed the opportunity to sign their own version of the superstar during the upcoming January transfer window.

Arsenal linked with move to sign their own De Bruyne

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal have been monitoring the progress of Belgian midfielder Charles de Ketelaere over a potential move in the January transfer window.

Manchester City, Newcastle United, West Ham United and local rivals Tottenham Hotspur have also been keeping a close eye on the 23-year-old’s progress at Italian side Atalanta in recent months.

De Ketelaere has enjoyed a revival in his relatively short career, enduring a difficult spell at AC Milan, before his move to current side Atalanta, which has allowed him to demonstrate the quality many know he possesses.

Belgian journalist Alexandre Braeckman had previously dubbed the attacking midfielder as ‘the new De Bruyne’ with the youngster having high expectations to succeed but appears to finally be living up to them in the early stages of this season.

He registered 25 combined goals and assists in all competitions last season, already contributing with two this season, with his side currently occupying eighth place in Serie A.

It’s unknown how much a potential deal would cost the Gunners in January, but he would hugely improve the attacking options at Arteta’s disposal, potentially aiding one player's attempts in the final third.

Why De Ketelaere would be perfect for Saka

Since his first-team debut back in the 2018/19 season, winger Bukayo Saka has become a crucial part of the squad, often being the go-to man for chances in the final third.

Last season alone, the Englishman registered 34 goals and assists in all competitions - producing the best season to date at the Emirates, but unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to get Arteta’s side over the line.

However, he’s returned with a vengeance during the current campaign, registering ten goal contributions in the opening 10 matches - looking threatening in the final third - whether that be himself or laying off opportunities for his teammates.

Saka would undoubtedly be aided with his attempts in attacking areas with the potential addition of De Ketelaere, with the Belgian possessing some key attributes that could allow the 23-year-old to further bolster his tallies.

Charles de Ketelaere's stats for Atalanta (2024/25) Statistics Tally Games played 7 Goals + assists 2 Progressive passes per 90 6.7 Progressive carries per 90 3.9 Pass accuracy 80% Take-ons completed per 90 1.9 Shots taken per 90 1.9 Through balls per 90 0.8 Stats via FBref

The Belgian has produced some phenomenal numbers already this season, averaging 6.7 progressive passes and 3.9 progressive carries per 90 - showcasing his desire to get the ball into attacking areas at any given opportunity.

De Ketelaere, who's previously been dubbed as a "special" player by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has also averaged 1.9 successful take-ons per 90 alongside 0.8 through balls completed - demonstrating his excellent ability with the ball at his feet, aiding Saka in his attempts to lead his boyhood club to the league title.

Whilst it’s unknown how much he will cost the Gunners, his talent is evident for all to see, potentially handing Arteta a boost in his hunt to end the club’s ongoing drought.

They will face tough competition given the magnitude of the other interested parties, but it would be a deal that would massively improve the club’s current ranks in attacking midfield, hopefully putting them one step closer to finally completing the Arteta revival.