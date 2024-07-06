No Arsenal fan could have envisaged the impact of Mikel Arteta at the Emirates upon his appointment back in December 2019.

The Spaniard took over the reins from compatriot Unai Emery, with the Gunners languishing in a measly tenth position, looking toothless and way off any form of European competition.

Fast-forward nearly five years and the club are in a fantastic place, consistently qualifying for the Champions League and edging ever closer towards a first Premier League title since the Invincibles campaign.

Arteta has built a talented squad full of international superstars, with the Gunners scoring the second-most goals in the division last season whilst having the best defensive record.

However, he’s not satisfied with second place in England’s top flight, wanting to further improve his squad during the transfer window to enhance their chances of a league triumph next season.

His side have recently been linked with one attacking star who’d drastically improve the Gunners' side and potentially form a great partnership with one current forward.

Arsenal interested in signing £60m PL star

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal have a strong interest in Wolves forward Pedro Neto, holding talks with his agent over a potential move to the Emirates this summer.

The 24-year-old, who could be available for £60m during the off-season, also has interest from north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, but Ange Postecoglou’s side are currently prioritising other targets.

The report states that the Portuguese forward has been on Arteta’s radar for some time, and was in excellent form in the Premier League last season despite missing large spells due to injury.

In his 20 league appearances, Neto scored just twice, but managed to contribute with nine assists, finishing the campaign with 11 goal contributions - a tally of 0.55 per game.

Why Neto could be the perfect partner for Bukayo Saka

Hale End academy graduate Bukayo Saka produced his best season to date last time around, finishing the campaign with 16 goals and nine assists - the most combined goal contributions of any Gunners player.

The English youngster is improving year-on-year, potentially reaching the next level should the Portuguese star arrive in north London ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Neto produced some excellent stats for Gary O’Neil’s side over the last 12 months, many of which would further improve Arsenal’s tally of 91 league goals last season.

The winger averaged 2.1 shots per 90, along with 4.5 shot-creating actions, demonstrating his quality in the attacking third.

The “unstoppable” magician, as dubbed by scout EBL, loves to drive forward and take on defenders at every opportunity, as reflected in his

tally of 5.8 progressive carries and 2.2 successful take-ons per 90.

Pedro Neto's PL stats (2023/2024) Statistics Tally Games played 20 Goals + assists 11 Shots per 90 2.1 Progressive carries per 90 5.8 Successful take-ons per 90 2.2 Assists per 90 0.5 Stats via FBref

He would help Saka bolster his already impressive tally of 16 goals next season, with his average of 0.5 assists per game ranking him within the top 1% of all players in the Premier League last term.

He may cost the club a hefty sum, but should he arrive at the Emirates alongside defender Riccardo Calafiori, he would drastically improve Arteta’s squad.

His attacking qualities are evident, potentially being the perfect left-winger to push the Gunners one step closer to completing Arteta’s task of securing a Premier League title after numerous failed attempts.