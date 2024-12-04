Liverpool’s start to the 2024/25 campaign has been near perfect, suffering just one defeat in all competitions since August.

Boss Arne Slot had the huge task of replacing fan-favourite Jürgen Klopp after his departure at the end of last season, but the Dutchman has excelled under that pressure in recent months.

His only defeat as the Reds’ boss came against Nottingham Forest at Anfield, but his side currently sit nine points clear at the top of the Premier League ahead of tonight’s fixtures.

Their start in the Champions League has been even more impressive, with last week’s victory over defending champions Real Madrid making it five wins from as many games - remaining as the only side left in the competition with a 100% record.

Numerous players have been able to excel since the appointment of the 46-year-old, helping them secure their regular starting role on Merseyside over the last couple of weeks.

Liverpool’s underrated stars so far this season

Centre-back Ibrahima Konate has been a first-team member for Liverpool for various years after his move from RB Leipzig back in the summer of 2021.

However, since Slot’s arrival during the off-season, the Frenchman has taken his game to the next level, offering a commanding presence alongside Virgil van Dijk at the back.

The 25-year-old has played a huge part in the Reds’ backline that has conceded just eight times in 13 matches - featuring in 12 of the 13 Premier League outings to date.

He’s not the only player to impress in recent months, with goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher stepping up to replace the injured Allison, who’s been missing since the start of October.

The Irish international has kept five clean sheets in his nine appearances during the Brazilian’s absence, including a superb performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

He saved a penalty from Kylian Mbappé during the victory, keeping a clean sheet in the process, and staking his claim for a regular spot, even upon Alisson’s return to first-team action.

However, the aforementioned pair could be joined by one player in the near future, possibly forming a deadly partnership with their star man at the top end of the pitch.

Liverpool interested in talented striker

According to The Athletic, Liverpool are one of a number of sides interested in a move for Lille striker Jonathan David as we head into 2025.

The 24-year-old has been offered a new deal by the Ligue 1 side, but is yet to renew his current deal, which could see him leave for a cut-price in January or on a free in the summer window.

However, Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have all also registered interest in the Canadian international, who has scored 15 goals in his 22 appearances so far this season.

Whilst competition will be fierce for his signature, David would be a superb addition to Slot’s side, potentially forming a deadly partnership with Mohamed Salah should he extend his stay on Merseyside.

The Egyptian has been the most impressive attacker in England’s top flight so far this season, registering 18 combined goals and assists in 13 matches - the most of any player in the division.

The 32-year-old has notched 11 assists in all competitions, potentially handing David that added ammunition to back up journalist Tony Marinaro’s claim of the Canadian being “one of the best strikers in the world.”

Jonathan David's stats for Lille since joining in 2020 Season Games Goals Assists 2020/21 48 13 4 2021/22 48 19 0 2022/23 40 26 4 2023/24 47 26 7 2024/25 22 15 2 Total: 205 99 17 Stats via FotMob

He’s demonstrated during his time in Lille that he’s capable of producing a constant stream of goals, able to drop into a false nine role, potentially being the club’s next Roberto Firmino should he make the move to Anfield.

At just 24, he’s got plenty of time to develop into an elite-level talent, with Slot arguably one of the best managers about to get the best out of his players, as seen with Salah in recent months.

The pair could form a deadly partnership at the top end of the pitch should everything fall into place, adding further quality to one of the most potent forward lines in world football.