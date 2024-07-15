With the European Championships in the rearview mirror, teams will likely start making more aggressive moves in the transfer market, and Arsenal are no different.

Aside from making David Raya's move permanent, the Gunners have made no additions to the first team yet, but over the last few weeks, it has looked increasingly likely that they will add Italian centre-back Riccardo Calafiori to their ranks.

The Bologna ace was among the few bright sparks in the Azzurri's dismal Euro campaign.

Still, based on recent reports, the North Londoners could shift their attention to another exciting young defender who'd be unreal alongside William Saliba.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from Caught Offside, Arsenal are one of several sides interested in Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio.

However, alongside the Gunners, the report claims that Manchester United and Liverpool are also keen on the 22-year-old, and the latter are the furthest ahead in the race to sign him at present.

It would also be expensive for Edu Gaspar and Co to get over the line, as the player's contract has a €60m release clause, which converts to around £50m.

In all, it could be a complicated transfer for Arsenal, but with his recent performances and potential partnership with Saliba, one worth pursuing.

How Inacio compares to Calafiori

So, if Arsenal are to change course and sign Inacio over Calafiori, it's probably worth examining how they stack up against one another, and the best way to do that is by looking at their underlying numbers.

Inacio vs Calafiori Stats per 90 Inacio Calafiori Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.05 0.10 Progressive Passes 8.55 3.69 Progressive Carries 1.27 1.08 Passing Accuracy 89.1% 89.6% Live Passes 84.0 66.2 Goal-Creating Actions 0.36 0.31 Shot-Creating Actions 1.60 1.70 Tackles 1.74 1.81 Shots blocked 0.51 0.50 Passes Blocked 0.54 0.96 Interceptions 0.91 1.94 Errors Leading to a Shot 0.04 0.12 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 Season

Interestingly, looking at their underlying numbers, it becomes clear that while both players excel in certain areas, neither one comes out way ahead overall.

For example, the Bologna ace has better passing accuracy, makes more tackles and interceptions, blocks more passes, produces more shot-creating actions, and has a higher non-penalty expected goal and assists figure per 90.

The "exceptional" Portuguese star, as dubbed by U23 scout Antonio Mango, comes out ahead in metrics such as progressive passes and carries, live passes, goal-creating actions, shots blocked, and errors that lead to a shot, all per 90.

However, while their underlying numbers do not differ greatly, the Sporting ace is comfortably ahead of the Italian in injuries.

For example, he has missed just 12 games in his entire career, whereas the Bologna star has missed a whopping 71 games since 2020/21 alone.

Ultimately, if Arteta wants to sign a talented young defender to partner with Saliba for the long term, Calafiori or Inacio would be an excellent choice.

That said, considering his injury record, it would make far more sense to sign the Sporting star, as he can be relied upon to remain fit.