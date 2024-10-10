Just because the transfer window is currently closed, it doesn’t mean clubs aren’t still scouring the market for their next purchase.

Chelsea have done this in the past, with Christopher Nkunku and Hakim Ziyech two examples of this in the past ten years, with deals being agreed ahead of the window opening.

Enzo Maresca and the sporting directors will already be getting an idea of the squad they have, and where it can be improved upon further, as the list for any Janury or summer additions starts to be made.

Chelsea looking at Serie A defender

According to reports by Italian publication sempremilan, Chelsea are one of the clubs keeping tabs on AC Milan star, Theo Hernandez, as he will be entering the final year of his deal at the end of the season. Other interested clubs include European heavyweights PSG, Bayern Munich, and Juventus.

AC Milan legend, Paolo Maldini, once labelled Hernandez as a "special" talent after scoring his 29th goal for the Italian club, levelling Maldini's goal-scoring record at the club for a defender.

The 27-year-old has made 222 appearances for Milan, scoring 31 goals, providing 41 assists, and totalling 19,164 minutes played.

But could the signing of Hernandez actually unlock one of Chelsea's newest signings, giving Jadon Sancho a new dynamic partner to work with down that left-hand side?

How Hernandez would impact Sancho at Chelsea

Chelsea signed Sancho on deadline day this summer, joining the club on an initial loan deal from Manchester United, which will turn into an obligated transfer for around £20-25m. The 24-year-old has already made four appearances for the Blues, providing three assists in his 263 minutes played.

But the signing of £50m-rated Hernandez could change the dynamic of that left-hand side for Chelsea, allowing Sancho to thrive even more, and making it harder for the opposition defence to know what his next move is.

Sancho and Hernandez stats Stats (per 90 mins) Sancho Hernandez Goals 0.00 0.24 Assists 0.91 0.24 xG 0.03 0.19 Progressive Carries 4.83 3.24 Progressive Passes 4.83 5.68 Shots Total 0.30 1.43 Shot-Creating Actions 4.83 3.92 Tackles 0.34 1.22 Interceptions 0.00 1.67 Stats taken from FBref

The current dynamics of Chelsea's left side see Marc Cucurella starting at left-back, but forming a back three with the two centre-backs, whilst the right-back - often Malo Gusto this season - inverts into midfield.

This often leaves Sancho isolated out on the left wing, with his main source of support coming from Chelsea's left-sided number eight (often Enzo Fernández), who has to make overlapping and underlapping runs to create space for Sancho.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

Hernandez would change this dynamic, as he is a more attack-minded fullback, as you can see from his metrics. He offers goal threat, often making overlapping and underlapping runs into dangerous areas, combining with his Milan teammate Rafael Leao, and joining in with goals and assists.

By giving Sancho this constant support, he would not only be able to create more for Hernandez but also for himself, using Hernandez's runs and threat as a decoy, allowing him to cut inside, slot a pass into the striker or even take a pop himself.

This would mean Chelsea have to rethink their tactical strategy, with maybe the right-back slotting into the back three instead of inverting, but that would be on Maresca to tweak his system and find the best way to utilise the talent he has in the squad.