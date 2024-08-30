Chelsea's transfer activity throughout the summer has been interesting, to say the least. That hasn't stopped on transfer deadline day either.

Trevoh Chalobah looks like he's on his way to Crystal Palace at the 11th hour and there could be arrivals too, with talks ongoing over the acquisitions of two forward players.

One of those happens to be Jadon Sancho...

Chelsea's transfer deadline day business

Erik ten Hag stated this afternoon that he expected Sancho to stay at Manchester United. That may still happen but the Blues have been trying to complete a deal for the wide player today.

David Ornstein reported earlier on deadline day that talks had centred on an initial loan deal that would include an option to buy.

He's not the only player Chelsea have been trying to wrap up a last-gasp move for with Victor Osimhen a star they're hoping to get through the door before things close at 11pm.

With a move to Saudi Arabia now looking unlikely, Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol provided the latest on their ongoing pursuit this evening.

He took to social media to reveal the following: "Chelsea have not walked away from a deal for Victor Osimhen. They are waiting to hear if the deal can proceed but time is running out. Chelsea are still keen to complete the deal but it is being held up by negotiations over incentives in the player contract."

How Sancho and Osimhen would fit in at Chelsea

You may well argue that due to the sheer number of forwards at Chelsea's disposal, they do not need a player like Sancho.

There is no doubting the club's need for a striker like Osimhen. Nicolas Jackson was impressive last term, finding the net on 14 occasions in Premier League action but the feeling is that they need more, even despite Cole Palmer's ludicrous haul of goals and assists.

In the Napoli forward, they would be signing "one of the best players in the world" per Adriano Del Monte, someone who once found the net on a whopping 31 occasions during the 2022/23 season.

Osimhen: Scoring & injury record since 2021 Season Osimhen goal tally 2021/22 18 (63) 2022/23 31 (50) 2023/24 17 (92) Total 66 (205) Days out injured in brackets. Data from Transfermarkt.

The thought of a player like that playing alongside Palmer is wonderful, but just envisage that alongside someone such as Sancho too.

His form may have deteriorated from his days at Borussia Dortmund but you only need to look at what he was capable of producing in Germany to realise why the two could be so dangerous together.

During the 2019/20 campaign, the Englishman registered a whopping 20 assists, numbers that would have any striker in the world, let alone someone of Osimhen's calibre, salivating.

To combine a natural goalscorer with someone so creative should, on paper, be a made match in heaven and it could well be one that powers Enzo Maresca's side up the table.