After a debut campaign full of ups and downs, Ange Postecoglou will be under more pressure to deliver with Tottenham Hotspur next season, whether that be through qualification for the Champions League or winning a domestic trophy.

However, while the buck will ultimately stop with the Australian, he needs Daniel Levy and Co to do their jobs this summer and bring in the right players to help him move the team forward, and that includes signing a new striker.

Fortunately, that looks like it may happen, as the latest player touted for a move to N17 has been in fine form in recent seasons, has been compared to England's OIlie Watkins and would be unreal alongside Son Heung-min.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from journalist Ben Jacobs via GIVEMESPORT, Tottenham are still looking for attacking reinforcements this summer and remain interested in RB Leipzig's star striker Loïs Openda.

While a player as talented as the Belgian will surely attract interest from all over the continent, the most significant barrier to Spurs securing his services in the coming weeks is the price.

According to reports out of Germany back in April, the former RC Lens star has a €80m - £67m - release clause set to activate next summer, but if clubs wish to sign him this year, they'll have to stump up €100m, which converts to around £84m.

It would be a record-breaking fee for the Lilywhites, but given his impressive form and even his comparisons to Watkins, it's potentially worth paying to land such an exciting striker.

How Openda compares to Watkins and why he'd be unreal alongside Son

So, before getting onto the key reason OPenda would be such a great teammate for Son, let's take a look at this comparison to Watkins, which stems from FBref's comparison of strikers across Europe's top five leagues.

Openda & Watkins Stats per 90 Openda Watkins Expected Assists 0.19 0.20 Progressive Passes 1.50 1.54 Key Passes 1.17 1.26 Live Passes 16.5 16.4 Shot-Creating Actions 2.73 2.80 Successful Take-Ons 0.67 0.73 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 League Season

They have ranked the Englishman as the number one most comparable striker in those competitions, and this can be seen best in how closely they rank for several underlying metrics, such as expected assists, progressive, key and live passes, shot-creating actions and successful take-ons, all per 90.

To rank so closely with the Premier League's fourth top goalscorer last season is definitely a positive indication of the 24-year-old's quality, but the main reason he'd be so good alongside the Lilywhites captain stems from another set of statistics: his output.

In 48 appearances last season, the goalscoring "dream", as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, put the ball in the back of the net 28 times and provided seven assists, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 1.28 games for Leipzig.

Now imagine a striker who is that prolific and creative alongside a club captain who scored 17 goals and provided ten assists in just 36 appearances last season - unreal.

You can already see the former Bayer Leverkusen ace reaching the levels he did when he last had a dangerous striker alongside him in Harry Kane, and while nobody can truly replace the Englishman at present, the Belgian could get pretty close.

Ultimately, it would require a record-breaking transfer, but if Spurs want to push up the Premier League table next season, signing a striker like Openda to play with Son is undoubtedly the best place to start.