Glasgow Rangers are yet to make their first signing of the month after the January transfer window officially opened for business in the middle of last week.

The Light Blues are seemingly in need of reinforcements after they endured a rough first half of the season in domestic competitions, sitting 13 points adrift of Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

Philippe Clement's side also failed to win the League Cup, losing on penalties to their Glasgow rivals in the final, and this means that they will need to improve in the second half of the campaign if they want to avoid a trophyless year.

The Belgian head coach used the January transfer window to bolster his squad at the start of last year, signing Mohamed Diomande, Oscar Cortes, and Fabio Silva on loan.

A central defender is on the agenda for Rangers in the current winter window after injuries to Neraysho Kasanwirjo, John Souttar, and Leon Balogun have left the squad in a difficult position.

The Scottish giants are looking to bring a new player in to add to the manager's options in that area of the pitch, with a Premier League stalwart now on their radar.

Rangers eyeing Premier League titan

According to the Daily Record, the Rangers board have suggested the signing of Jonny Evans from Premier League giants Manchester United this month.

The report claims that signing a central defender is an 'urgent' priority for the Light Blues, who are reacting to the numerous injury issues they have in that position, and that the board have suggested several potential signings.

It states that Evans has been put forward to Clement as a potential option, as the board want to bring the Northern Ireland international to Ibrox before the end of the January transfer window.

However, the Rangers head coach is said to be wary of a move for the experienced defender this month due to his age, and would prefer a younger option to come in if possible.

The report adds that former Gers centre-back Nikola Katic is another name that has been suggested as a possible addition to the squad, almost three years on from his exit from Ibrox in the summer of 2022.

It does not, though, reveal whether or not Clement would be interested in a deal for the Croatian titan, or prefer him to Evans, in the current transfer window.

The Daily Record also does not state whether or not Evans would be keen on a move to Glasgow to play for Rangers, with the 37-year-old ace having played six times for Manchester United in the Premier League this term.

He could, however, be an excellent signing for the Gers if Clement decides to go through with the board's recommendation and convinces the player to make the move, as the Red Devils giant could be perfect for Dujon Sterling.

Dujon Sterling's recent performances

The English ace has played almost in every position on the pitch for Rangers since his move to the club on a permanent deal from Chelsea in the summer of 2023.

Sterling has been the perfect utility man for Clement throughout his time at Ibrox so far, as he is capable of playing on the flanks, in the middle, in defence, or in midfield.

Dujon Sterling (Rangers) Position Starts Right midfield 10 Defensive midfield 9 Left-back 8 Right-back 6 Centre-back 5 Right-winger 1 Left-midfield 1 Central midfield 1 Stats via Transfermarkt

As you can see in the table above, the 25-year-old star has been used in so many different positions but has been unable to nail down a regular spot in the same role.

A right-back at the time of his move to Rangers, Sterling could find his long-term home in Glasgow as a central defender, after a few promising showings in that position in recent weeks.

He has started the last five matches at centre-back and helped the team to keep two clean sheets, including one in the 3-0 Old Firm win over Celtic at Ibrox, making nine clearances and winning 67% of his duels in that match.

Clement could find the perfect partner for the inexperienced centre-back by swooping to bring in the vastly experienced Evans in the January transfer window.

Why Rangers should sign Jonny Evans

The Manchester United ace turned 37 this month and it is understandable as to why the Rangers manager is hesitant to sanction a deal for a player of his age, particularly with Balogun and Robin Propper in the squad.

However, signing Evans on a short-term deal until the summer, when Nils Koppen would then have more time to recruit a long-term option in that position, could be a shrewd piece of business.

As you can see in the clip above, former Gers man Kris Boyd has already explained why he would like to see the club sign the defender, due to the experience that he could provide on and off the pitch.

The Northern Ireland international has played a whopping 385 Premier League matches in his career and won three league titles during his first stint with Manchester United, as well as the FA Cup with Leicester City.

Whilst some may question how much he has left to give on the pitch at the age of 37, Evans' performances in the English top-flight last term suggest that there is plenty left in the tank.

23/24 Premier League Jonny Evans Appearances 23 Pass accuracy 88% Errors led to shots/goals 0 Duel success rate 60% Ball recoveries 63 Tackles + interceptions 46 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the experienced titan, who was described as a "Rolls Royce" by former teammate Ben Foster, performed well in his 23 Premier League appearances last term, with no major errors and a dominant duel success rate.

Evans still has the quality to be a calming presence at the back, with his reliability on the ball and dominance defensively, and that is why he could be the perfect partner for the inexperienced Sterling, who could learn so much from the Premier League winner to help him develop as a centre-back moving forward for Rangers.