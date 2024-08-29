Leeds United are reportedly closing in on a signing to bolster their options in the middle of the park before the end of the summer transfer window.

The Whites have agreed a €4m (£3.4m) deal with Fortuna Dusseldorf to sign central midfielder Ao Tanaka before the deadline on Friday night.

He is set to undergo a medical at Thorp Arch before being unveiled as the club's latest signing, joining Joe Rothwell, Joe Rodon, Alex Cairns, Jayden Bogle, Largie Ramazani, and Manor Solomon.

Tanaka may not be the last addition of the window, however, as Daniel Farke's side have been linked with an interest in a forward from the Premier League.

Leeds in the hunt for Premier League striker

Speaking on talkSPORT, as relayed by GIVEMESPORT, journalist Darren Witcoop revealed that Leeds are one of the teams in the hunt to sign Danny Ings from West Ham United.

The reporter claimed that the English centre-forward wants to play regular football and is not in the long-term plans under Julen Lopetegui, which could open the door to an exit this week.

Witcoop added that the Whites and Burnley could both be options in the Championship for the former Southampton star, and stated that Leeds are in the mix to secure his signature.

Farke could land a dream partner for Tanaka at the top end of the pitch by sealing a late swoop for Ings, although it remains to be seen how viable a deal is for the £125k-per-week number nine.

Why Ings and Tanaka would be a dream duo

Firstly, the Japan international is a central midfielder who has the mentality and quality to make things happen at the top end of the pitch for his side.

In the 2. Bundesliga last season, the 25-year-old maestro scored seven goals and created six 'big chance' in 24 starts, which shows that he can make an impact in the final third as both a scorer and a creator of goals.

Ings, who was once described as "clinical" by journalist Leanne Prescott, has not enjoyed the best time with West Ham, with four goals in 53 games, but his previous form for Aston Villa and Southampton shows that the quality is there for him to be a prolific scorer.

Premier League Starts Goals Assists 2022/23 15 8 2 2021/22 22 7 6 2020/21 26 12 4 2019/20 32 22 2 2018/19 23 7 3 Stats via WhoScored

As you can see in the table above, the 32-year-old forward, prior to the 2023/24 campaign, was a reliable source of goals and assists when selected as a starter in the Premier League.

Ings, who has scored 71 goals from 66.27 xG in his top-flight career, is a consistent finisher who has not had the best of times at the London Stadium and a move to Elland Road, dropping down to the Championship, could help him to rediscover his touch in front of goal.

Having a midfielder like Tanaka, who can pick up some of the goalscoring flak whilst also creating 'big chances' for his teammates, could help the English ace, which is why they could be a dream pair of signings for Farke.