Leeds United are competing to secure an automatic return to the Premier League at the second time of asking and are currently second in the Championship table.

They retained a place in the top two after a 1-1 draw with Preston North End at Deepdale on Saturday, thanks to a stoppage-time own goal from Jack Whatmaugh.

Daniel Farke's side finished third in the division last season before losing 1-0 to Southampton in the play-off final, and the German head coach will not want to go through the play-offs again.

The January transfer window officially opens for business next month and Leeds could dip into the market to bolster their squad ahead of the second half of the season.

Leeds United eyeing teenage midfielder

According to journalist Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, as relayed by the 72, Farke is plotting a Leeds bid to sign Sporting defensive midfielder Dario Essugo in January.

The report claims that the Whites are interested in a deal for the 19-year-old star, who is currently on loan at Las Palmas in LaLiga, after they failed to bring him in during the summer transfer window.

It states that they are now hoping that it is second time lucky for them in their pursuit of the young gem, as they look to bolster their midfield options.

The outlet adds that Sporting would be willing to cancel his loan with Las Palmas and send him to Leeds, but only if they agree to take him on loan with an obligation to make it permanent in the summer for a fee of £6m.

Whilst it remains to be seen whether or not the Whites are willing to sanction a deal on those terms, Essugo could come in as a strong addition to the team alongside Ao Tanaka in the middle of the park.

Why Dario Essugo could thrive with Ao Tanaka

The Las Palmas loanee has caught the eye with his performances in LaLiga this season and has the defensive attributes that could allow the Japan international to be freed up to play higher up the pitch.

With Ethan Ampadu back fit, Farke has plenty of options in midfield and signing Essugo could allow him to play the captain alongside the teenager in midfield, with Tanaka then moving further forward.

The Japanese star produced seven goals and three assists in the 2. Bundesliga last season, but has only managed one assist in 18 games in the Championship, which suggests that there could be more to come from him in an attacking sense.

24/25 league season Dario Essugo 1st rank among Leeds midfielders Tackles per game 2.0 2.3 Interceptions per game 2.1 1.3 Clearances per game 2.1 1.1 Duels won per game 5.1 4.9 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Essugo would top the Leeds squad of midfielders for tackles and interceptions combined (4.1) per game, as well as clearances and duels won per game, based on his form in the Spanish top-flight.

These statistics show that he is a defensive monster in midfield, which is backed up by talent scout Jacek Kulig once describing him as a "one-man army", who could allow Tanaka to play in an advanced position, as he can consistently break up opposition attacks.

This could provide Leeds with defensive secruity with Ampadu and Essugo whilst also, hopefully, adding more goals to the team by helping Tanaka to rediscover his goalscoring touch from his time with Fortuna Dusseldorf.