We are mere hours away from the transfer window slamming shut, and as teams around them look to change their squads, Tottenham Hotspur look ready to add more quality to theirs.

There have been a number of headline-grabbing moves in the last couple of days, from the Lilywhites' imminent capture of Bayern Munich gem Mathys Tel to Manchester United finally getting hold of Patrick Dorgu, but perhaps the most eye-catching of them all has been Marcus Rashford's loan to Aston Villa.

The Manchester-born superstar was completely frozen out of the Red Devils' first team by Ruben Amorim, and while he's not been at his best for some time, we know what he's capable of, and in that sense, the Villans could have a real game-changer on their hands.

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee Antonin Kinsky (Slavia Prague) £12.5m Matthew Craig (Mansfield) Loan Yang Min-hyeok (Gangwon) £3.3m Will Lankshear (West Brom) Loan Kevin Danso (Lens) Loan Yang Min-hyeok (QPR) Loan Mathys Tel (Bayern Munich) Loan

However, the Englishman's move to Villa Park could, in turn, help Spurs, as recent reports have linked one of his new teammates with a move to N17, a teammate who has won comparisons to the high-profile loanee and could be brilliant alongside Tel.

Tottenham target Aston Villa forward

According to a recent report from GIVMESPORT, Tottenham are interested in signing Villa's dynamic winger, Leon Bailey.

The report has revealed that the Birmingham outfit have made the Jamaican dynamo available in the closing hours of the transfer window, which has caught the attention of Spurs Technical Director Johan Lange.

The Dane played a 'key role' in bringing the former Bayer Leverkusen star to Villa Park when he worked behind the scenes there and is now spearheading the North Londoners' pursuit of the £120k-per-week winger.

It's unclear how much a transfer would cost the Lilywhites, but given how much they need reinforcements for the right wing and the potential partnership with Tel off the left, it's a deal worth pursuing, even if comparisons to Rashford concern some fans.

How Bailey compares to Rashford and why Spurs should sign him

So, before looking at his potential partnership with Tel and why Spurs should go out and get Bailey, let's examine this comparison with Rashford and where it has come from.

In this case, it primarily stems from FBref, which compares players in similar positions in Europe's top five leagues, the Champions League and the Europa League, then creates a list of the ten most comparable players for each one, and, in this instance, has concluded that the Englishman is the tenth most similar attacking midfielder or winger to the Jamaican star.

The best way to see how this conclusion has been reached is by looking at the underlying metrics in which the pair rank closely, including, but not limited to, non-penalty expected goals plus assists, passing accuracy, key passes, passes into the final third, aerial duels won and more, all per 90.

Bailey & Rashford Statistics per 90 Bailey Rashford Non-Penalty Expected G+As 0.26 0.35 Passing Accuracy 70.7% 73.8% Key Passes 1.39 1.38 Passes into the Final Third 1.22 1.19 Live Passes 28.9 30.6 Tackles Won 0.35 0.37 Carries 27.6 26.9 Aerial Duels Won 0.52 0.46 All Stats via FBref for the 24/25 PL Season

However, unlike the United ace, the last time the Kingston-born maestro was at his dangerous best was only last season, so there is a reasonable chance that in a new environment and under the incredibly positive style of Postecoglou, he could get back to tearing teams asunder.

For example, in just 52 appearances for the Claret and Blue, totalling 3197 minutes, the "unplayable" game-changer, as dubbed by The Athletic's Jacob Tanswell, found the back of the net on 14 occasions and provided 14 assists for good measure, which comes to an average of a goal involvement every 1.85 games, or every 114.17 minutes.

Now, just imagine that level of output off the right of Dominic Solanke, and then Tel off the left, who in just 41 appearances last season, totalling 1406 minutes, scored ten goals and provided six assists, which comes to an average of a goal involvement every 2.56 games, or every 87.87 minutes.

If this deal were to pan out, Postecoglou would have two incredibly dynamic wingers to choose from and some brilliant competition for the likes of Brennan Johnson and Son Heung-min to ensure neither of their levels dropped.

Ultimately, while comparisons to Rashford might put some fans off of this transfer, it shouldn't, as, unlike the Englishman, Bailey was at his electrifying best only last season, and a front three with him and Tel on either flank is a front three that could give any defence a real game.