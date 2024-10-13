Over the last couple of months, Tottenham Hotspur’s academy has caught the eye, allowing multiple youngsters to make an impact on the club’s first team.

Mikey Moore is undoubtedly the biggest beneficiary, starting his first competitive match against Ferencvaros a couple of weeks ago, after a handful of cameos off the bench.

Despite being just 17, he’s given boss Ange Postecoglou a lot to think about regarding his role, potentially forcing himself into the Aussie’s plans after the ongoing international break.

Striker Will Lankshear also made his first senior start during the same outing as Moore, featuring for over an hour, demonstrating the success of the club’s academy in recent times.

However, the club have also recruited well, with one player transforming Spurs in the defensive department, making them a much harder outfit to break down since his arrival.

Micky Van de Ven’s stats for Spurs

Dutch centre-back Micky Van de Ven would’ve been an unknown quantity to many Spurs supporters before his move back in August 2023, but just over a year on, he’s cemented himself as one of the best in his position within the Premier League.

The former Wolfsburg ace has made 36 appearances since his £34.5m transfer, forming a solid partnership with Argentinian, Cristian Romero, at the back for Postecoglou’s side.

Van de Ven isn’t your average centre-back, often seen going on a mazy run or two, as demonstrated against Manchester United where he picked up a loose ball before driving from his own half to the byline before teeing up Brennan Johnson for a tap-in.

The 23-year-old currently holds the record for being the fastest player in Premier League history, clocking a speed of 37.38km/h last season.

Van de Ven has been part of a Spurs backline that has kept three clean sheets already this season, as he looks to boost the club’s chances of returning to Champions League football next campaign.

Should they qualify, he could be partnered by one talent who’s set to move to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium upon the completion of the 2024/25 season.

The man who could be Spurs’ own Gabriel

Every Spurs fan must be sick of the sight of Arsenal centre-back Gabriel, with the Brazilian scoring the winning goal against the Gunners in the North London derby earlier this season.

The 26-year-old has also scored against Manchester City, demonstrating a goalscoring threat despite his main responsibility being defensive work, having chalked up 17 goals in total during his time in English football.

Postecoglou’s side could be about to get their hands on their own version of the defender in the form of youngster Luka Vuskovic, who’s set to arrive in North London ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

The 17-year-old agreed a £12m deal with Spurs last summer to join the club when he turns 18, subsequently spending the current season on loan at Belgian outfit Westerlo.

It’s already been a successful move for the “scary” youngster, as dubbed by analyst Ben Mattinson, with the 6 foot 5 defender scoring four times in his first ten appearances in the Belgian Pro League, showcasing that Gabriel-like threat in the attacking penalty area.

In The Pipeline Football FanCast's In the Pipeline series aims to uncover the very best youth players in world football.

The Croatian is already a regular member of his nation’s under-21 side, with his defensive qualities just as impressive as his offensive numbers during his temporary loan spell in Europe.

Luka Vuskovic's stats for Westerlo (2024/25) Statistics Tally Games played 10 Goals scored 4 Assists 1 Duels won 47 Aerial success rate 83% Pass accuracy 82% Recoveries 41 Stats via FotMob

Vuskovic has already won 47 duels this season, whilst also boasting an 83% aerial success rate, providing that aerial dominance that Postecoglou’s side have been craving at the back.

Given his tender age, he will need time to settle into life in England, but all the early signs are positive for the youngster, with the hope being that he can form a long-term partnership with left-footer, Van de Ven, in the near future.

He has the potential to develop into one of the very best centre-halves in the league, potentially having a huge impact on both boxes for Spurs over the years to come.