The transfer window has been open for just over two weeks now, and after announcing the signing of Lucas Nygaard last week, Arsenal are on the lookout for their next addition.

The Premier League runners-up were thrilling to watch at times last season, but a lack of cutting-edge midway through the year saw them end the campaign empty-handed. So it's unsurprising that the majority of players they have been linked to in the last few weeks have been attackers.

Be that Benjamin Sesko last month, Viktor Gyokeres in recent weeks or Spain's rapid winger Nico Williams most recently, it's clear the North Londoners are after more firepower this summer.

However, the latest star touted for a move to the Emirates might just be the most exciting forward of the lot and someone who would look incredible alongside Williams.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a report from Spain, Arsenal have maintained their interest in Napoli's star striker, Victor Osimhen, who is expected to leave Italy this summer.

The report claims that the Nigerian superstar's most likely destination is the Premier League, and while 'several clubs' are willing to make a bid for his services, the Gunners and Chelsea remain his leading suitors.

The Neapolitans are still holding out for a team to pay his €120m release clause, which is around £102m, but there is a real chance that the fee could be reduced in negotiations.

It would be an expensive deal to get over the line regardless, but if Arsenal want to end their two-decade title drought next season, paying for Osimhen may be the way to do that - and a partnership between him and Williams could be a sight to behold.

Why Osimhen would be a great signing and teammate for Williams

So, the main reason that Arsenal and many other clubs want to sign the "Nigerian nightmare", as dubbed by U23 scout Antonio Mango, is quite simple: he's a goalscoring machine.

Despite enduring something of a down season last year, the £209k-per-week poacher still scored 17 goals and provided four assists in 32 appearances. During the campaign prior, he found the back of the net a staggering 31 times in 39 appearances while also providing five assists for good measure.

In contrast, Kai Havertz has scored 23 goals and provided eight assists in 98 appearances over the last two seasons, while Gabriel Jesus has scored 19 goals and provided 15 assists in 69 games across the same period.

Osimhen vs Havertz vs Jesus 2022/23 Osimhen Havertz Jesus Appearances 39 47 33 Goals 31 9 11 Assists 5 1 7 Goal Involvements per Match 0.92 0.21 0.54 2023/24 Osimhen Havertz Jesus Appearances 32 51 36 Goals 17 14 8 Assists 4 7 8 Goal Involvements per Match 0.65 0.38 0.44 All Stats via Transfermarkt

This incredible ability to put the ball in the back of the net would surely see the creative numbers of players like Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka explode in North London, and if Edu and Co can add Williams into the mix, there might not be a defence in the league capable of stopping the Gunners' attack.

The main reason the Spaniard would be such an incredible partner for the "world-class" Napoli star, as dubbed by managerial icon José Mourinho, is the fact he racked up a frankly absurd 19 assists in 37 appearances last season to go with his eight goals, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 1.37 games for Athletic Bilbao.

The idea of Osimhen having that level of service to his left and Saka to his right - who provided 14 assists in 47 games last season - should excite Arteta.

Therefore, if the club has the chance to sign the Nigerian superstar this summer, they should take it, and if they can bring in Williams as well, then the Gunners may well be champions this time next year.