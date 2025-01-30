Crystal Palace suffered their first loss since before Christmas at the weekend, losing 2-1 to Brentford at Selhurst Park. On the bright side, Romain Esse made his debut, marking it with a goal from the bench with his first touch as he gave the Palace fans their first glimpse of the young star.

The Eagles are currently sitting 13th in the Premier League after 23 games played, now 11 points off the relegation zone and only six points off of a top-half spot.

Oliver Glasner will be hoping for some last-minute acquisitions in this January window to give his side a little push heading into the second half of the campaign, looking to continue their strong vein of form from their last six games before Brentford.

Crystal Palace shopping for new left back

According to reports from Football Insider, Crystal Palace are plotting a move to sign Chelsea left-back, Ben Chillwell on loan.

With Trevoh Chalobah being recalled earlier this month by the Blues, Palace now have the opportunity to fill that loan spot with another player.

Back in November, reports had stated Palace were searching for a new left-back option to compete with Tyrick Mitchell, compiling a list of possible January targets ahead of the window.

Previously lauded as "exceptional" by Brendan Rodgers, Chilwell's stock has fallen of late, only making one appearance this season for Chelsea, with Enzo Maresca favouring inverted full-backs in his side, therefore not finding a place for Chilwell in the side.

How Chilwell would benefit Eze at Crystal Palace

In Glasner's 3-4-3 system, Chilwell would suit perfectly, being the left-wing back, providing width on the outside of Eberechi Eze who is in the left half-space playing as a number ten/inside forward.

Eze has made 24 appearances so far this season, scoring six goals, providing six assists and totalling 1,938 minutes played.

Whilst Mitchell can provide that overlapping run, his qualities are more in the defensive sector, meaning Eze can find himself isolated on the left side of attack, allowing defenders to double-team him much easier, which is something Chilwell could perhaps help to prevent.

Chilwell vs Mitchell comparison (2023/24) Stats (per 90 mins) Chilwell Mitchell Goals + Assists 0.08 0.11 xG 0.14 0.02 xAG 0.26 0.16 Progressive Carries 2.62 1.98 Progressive Passes 2.98 2.12 Shots Total 1.15 0.31 Key Passes 1.67 1.17 Shot-Creating Actions 2.62 2.21 Tackles + Interceptions 2.38 3.18 Stats taken from FBref

When comparing the Chelsea defender to Mitchell last term, you can see how the England international provides a great deal more attacking threat, taking more shots per 90, playing more key passes, averaging more shot-creating actions and overall helping in progression more for his side.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Mauricio Pochettino praised Chilwell as "one of the best left-backs in the world" when he is fit and on-form, which was shown in his Champions League winning campaign at Chelsea in the 2020/21 season, making 42 appearances that season, scoring four goals, providing seven assists and totalling 3,358 minutes played.

The addition of Chilwell would allow Eze more support in the attacking third and could even facilitate a move to left centre-back for Mitchell, allowing the manager to play both of them, still getting the defensive qualities of the latter into the team, whilst also adding extra attacking threat out wide with the Chelsea wing-back.