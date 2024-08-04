Manchester United are beginning to develop a really impressive core of young players within their first-team squad. It seems to have been a transfer strategy under Erik ten Hag during his two-year tenure at Old Trafford so far, and he has built an excellent group of youngsters.

Of course, two of the most notable rising stars at United currently are Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho. The pair, who are 19 and 20 years of age respectively, scored both goals as United beat Manchester City 2-1 in the 2024 FA Cup final. That was just two years after they won the FA Youth Cup together, with Garnacho grabbing two in the showpiece at Old Trafford.

Some of their other exciting talents include Amad, the 22-year-old winger who scored the winner in the FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool last season. 21-year-old Rasmus Hojlund was signed last summer, with 18-year-old Leny Yoro and 23-year-old Joshua Zirkzee joining the club in the 2024 summer window.

Man United first team players ages 23 and under Name Age Position Leny Yoro 18 Centre back Dan Gore 19 Central midfielder Kobbie Mainoo 19 Central midfielder Alejandro Garnacho 20 Winger Hannibal 20 Attacking midfielder Rasmus Hojlund 21 Striker Amad 22 Winger Facundo Pellistri 22 Winger Joshua Zirkzee 23 Striker Stats from Transfermarkt

Given they have already got a great core of youngsters for the future, it will stand them in good stead in the years to come as Ten Hag looks to build a dynasty. However, they might not be done yet, and have been linked with a young Real Madrid star.

Man Utd target Real Madrid starlet

The player in question here is Real Madrid’s 16-year-old centre-back prodigy Joan Martinez. The Spain under-17 international, who has 11 caps at that level, has featured on Los Blancos’ first-team pre-season tour and has impressed, resulting in some string links away from the club.

According to Spanish news outlet AS, Man United are one of the sides interested in bringing Martinez to the club this summer. The report explains that the Red Devils have ‘have already moved to take an interest in his situation’ if there is any chance of a move this summer.

They are not the only Premier League side interested in adding him to their squad this summer, however, with rivals Chelsea also monitoring his situation. However, on Madrid’s end, there is ‘maximum calm’ when it comes to the youngster’s future at the Santiago Bernabeu, and they are ‘working hard to take care of his development’ and ensure he remains at the club.

Why Martinez would be a good addition

The teen prodigy, who turns 17 on the 20th of August, has been compared by many to Sergio Ramos, including social media account Rising Ballers. Whilst he might not slot right into the United first team, the fact Carlo Ancelotti rates him enough to give him an opportunity on Los Blancos’ pre-season tour is a real testament to his ability. He impressed in his first game out in the USA against Milan.

Not only did Martinez play for Madrid's under-19s in the UEFA Youth League last term, he also represented Spain in the under-17 European Championships last May, starting the first group game against Portugal.

Should United add Martinez to their academy this summer, he might end up becoming the dream partner for Yoro in the future. The Red Devils' new defender, who cost £52m from French side Lille, is just 18 years of age himself, and could well be at the heart of United’s defence for over a decade.

The duo could make a formidable pair, given their age, and height, with both players standing at approximately 6 foot 2. Football analyst Ben Mattinson described him as “one of the most impressive CB’s of his generation”, and whilst it may be hard for United to tempt him from the Santiago Bernabeu, they could have a superb defensive pairing for the future with Martinez and Yoro.

If Martinez was to be integrated into United’s first team fairly quickly, he could begin to develop an understanding with Yoro, if not in games, at least in training. However, in some cup games and games in Europe that United are expected to win, it could give Ten Hag a chance to bed in a potential first-choice partnership in the future.