Over the last couple of transfer windows, Liverpool’s midfield has undergone somewhat of an overhaul, with the Reds aiming to push back towards a Premier League title fight.

Alexis MacAllister and Dominik Szoboszlai both arrived at Anfield in big-money transfers, with the duo making a combined 66 appearances in the league during the 2023/24 campaign.

However, new boss Arne Slot still wants more reinforcements at the heart of his side, with Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi edging closer to agreeing a deal to move to Merseyside this summer.

It had recently been reported that the Reds had advanced talks and could be prepared to pay the Spaniard’s €60m (£51m) release clause, fending off interest from Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal in the race for the 25-year-old.

Whilst he is undoubtedly a marquee signing that would transform Slot’s three-man midfield, he could yet target another talent to potentially feature alongside Zubimendi this season.

Liverpool want £20m ace who Klopp loves

According to GIVEMESPORT, Liverpool still have Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Manu Kone on their shortlist alongside Zubimendi, in an attempt to increase squad depth in midfield.

The 23-year-old, who’s part of France’s side for the ongoing Olympic Games, made 22 appearances in the Bundesliga last season, scoring once, as Mönchengladbach narrowly avoided relegation to the German second-tier.

A prior report claims that the German side only want a fee in the region of £20m to part ways with the youngster after their rapid decline in recent years.

It’s not the first time the Reds have been linked with a move to sign the Gladbach ace, with former boss Jürgen Klopp trying on numerous occasions to bring the Frenchman to Merseyside, but to no avail.

However, Liverpool could get their man this summer, with Kone potentially able to form an excellent partnership with Zubimendi should the pair complete their respective transfers.

Why Kone and Zubimendi would be perfect together for Liverpool

A natural number six has been on the agenda for some time at Anfield, with Slot’s side needing a player who can sit and regain possession, before supplying the passes to the likes of Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz to cause chaos in the final third.

The Spaniard would be the perfect player to do just that role, with his average of 1.7 tackles per 90 in LaLiga an impressive tally and one that would allow for added cover to the backline.

He also is more than capable of picking out a pass, finishing the campaign with an 86% pass completion rate, with an average of 5.2 progressive passes per 90 falling straight into the hands of fellow new addition Kone.

The “incredible” Frenchman, as described by scout Antonio Mango, had an impressive personal season despite Gladbach’s failures - averaging four progressive passes per 90, along with 2.4 progressive carries - making him perfect ahead of Zubimendi in a three-man system.

Manu Kone's stats per 90 in the Bundesliga (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games played 22 Goals 1 Pass accuracy 85% Progressive passes 4 Progressive carries 2.4 Successful take-ons 2.1 Tackles won 2.6 Stats via FBref

He also managed an average of 2.1 successful take-ons, demonstrating his ability to get past a man and get into forward areas, potentially allowing Salah to further increase his goal tally in 2024/25.

However, from time to time, he’s going to be unsuccessful in his attempts at carrying the ball forward, but he’s more than able to regain possession, as shown in his tally of 2.6 tackles won per 90 - making him the perfect box-to-box option for Slot.

Whilst it’s unclear whether the signing of the Sociedad talent would prevent a move for Kone, their respective figures over the last 12 months demonstrate how well they could work together in Liverpool’s midfield.

The duo would provide added stability at the heart of the side, handing the club the perfect opportunity to push towards a Premier League title push in the Dutchman’s first campaign at the helm.

Having previously been identified by Klopp a year ago, now could be the time for Kone to finally arrive at Anfield under the new regime.