Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol has claimed Chelsea have set a deadline for the end of next week to appoint their new boss, with a "high profile" name on their radar alongside fellow top contender Kieran McKenna.

Despite a fine end to the 2023/2024 Premier League campaign, which saw Chelsea qualify for Europe and finish just five points outside the top four, Mauricio Pochettino was handed his P45.

Chelsea announced on Tuesday evening that they had parted company with Pochettino by mutual consent, with co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley now spearheading the pursuit of his successor at Stamford Bridge.

"Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley will lead Chelsea's search for a new manager," wrote journalist Ben Jacobs, in a detailed breakdown of how Chelsea will proceed and who are the candidates.

"Prior to Mauricio Pochettino's departure, succession planning had already begun. Clubs do this even if they don't make a change when there is uncertainty (or potential demand in other cases), or a manager is simply on a short-term contract.

Expected to be a fast appointment. Kieran McKenna, Michel, Enzo Maresca and Thomas Frank all discussed. Sebastian Hoeneß is expected to stay at Stuggart (as@FabrizioRomano called), but another name spoken of.

Mauricio Pochettino's final five games in charge of Chelsea Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth Brighton 1-2 Chelsea Nottingham Forest 2-3 Chelsea Chelsea 5-0 West Ham Chelsea 2-0 West Ham

"Eddie Howe appreciated, but no approach to date. Roberto De Zerbi and Ruben Amorim not viewed as likely at this stage. Volume of names shows #CFC have done their diligence allowing to them move quickly. Thomas Tuchel won't be offered a return. Nor will Jose Mourinho, who is currently in Saudi Arabia. As for Pochettino, understand he's happy to go straight back into work. His departure is described as amicable.

"Chelsea's strong end to the season, and form since Boxing Day, plus the young squad he was working with, mean he leaves with plenty of plaudits within the industry."

Ipswich's McKenna is seen as a favourite to replace Pochettino at Chelsea, with some reports claiming the Northern Irishman has given his green-light for the west Londoners to approach him (Nick Purewal).

Chelsea chiefs believe McKenna has the skill set to succeed Pochettino as well, and he fits the criteria of a young, progressive coach.

Chelsea eyeing "high profile" mystery manager alongside McKenna

However, that isn't to say the 38-year-old is in pole position, with there being a few other favoured candidates on an even footing. Chairman Todd Boehly has set a deadline to appoint a new manager by the end of next week, and Sky journalist Solhekol claims that Chelsea are eyeing a "high profile" mystery manager name alongside the likes of McKenna.

"Chelsea expect to appoint a new head coach by the end of next week," wrote Solhekol on X.

"Leading candidates Thomas Frank, Enzo Maresca and Kieran McKenna. A high-profile mystery name also under consideration. New head coach will sign a longer contract than two-year deal Mauricio Pochettino accepted last summer."