Tottenham Hotspur are said to have entered "intense" negotiations over the signing of a club's "rising star" after transfer news this week.

Posetecoglou requests new centre-back at Spurs

The north Londoners are beginning to turn a corner, despite still missing star summer signing Micky van de Ven through injury. His hamstring problem, coupled with Cristian Romero's recent suspension, really hampered Spurs' form last month - but manager Ange Postecoglou now appears to be finding a winning formula.

Romero's back on the pitch and is partnering the makeshift Ben Davies, with Tottenham now winning two consecutive Premier League games for the first time since October. Their 2-0 victory away to Nottingham Forest and 4-1 drubbing of Newcastle last weekend has given them something to build upon in the absence of key players like van de Ven.

However, Postecoglou is still publicly adamant that Spurs need to sign a new defender.

"He’s done remarkably well," said Postecoglou on Davies, later pleading for a fresh option at centre-half (via football.london).

"Centre-back is still a position where, especially in our structure, it is one of the few positions where you need guys with outstanding attributes in there. We’ve been very fortunate that he’s been able to fill in for us there. He’s really good at taking in information, he really understands the game, not just his own role but how we want to play and that’s helped him.

"Having Romero next to him helps in that sense and Vic because he’s taken a bit of a leadership role back there as well. Ultimately, we still need to sign another centre-back because at the moment we are a little bit on tenterhooks because if something happens again we are short and we are already short."

There have been many defenders linked with moves to Spurs recently, but perhaps the most regularly mentioned name this week is Genoa star Radu Dragusin.

The Romanian's agent, Florin Manea, even confirmed approaches from Tottenham recently. Manea says Spurs are one of the sides interested in Dragusin, with a report by Fanatik sharing a very promising update.

Tottenham enter "intense" Dragusin talks

As per their information, relayed by Cristi Conte, Tottenham are in "intense" negotiations for Dragusin who is also "very close" to making a Premier League move.

The transfer would come in at around £26 million, with Conte sharing "important information" on the matter.

"We have important information regarding national team players," said the correspondent on Fanatik.

"Let's try to clarify. Radu Drăgușin is very close to a transfer to the Premier League, 30 million transfer to Tottenham. The Spurs really need a central defender, the negotiations are intense. Radu Drăgușin to Tottenham, 30 million euros."

The 21-year-old has been a mainstay under Genoa boss Alberto Gilardino, and arguably comes as one of the most exciting defenders in Serie A right now.

Dragusin's standout stats for Genoa - 2023/2024 (via SofaScore) Clearances per game - 4.5 Balls recovered per game - 3.3 Percentage of duels won - 69% Percentage of aerial battles won - 70%

£26m is also a very affordable fee from Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy's perspective, with journalist Mazhar Abbas describing Dragusin as a "rising star".