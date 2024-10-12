Chelsea have started the season really strongly under new manager Enzo Maresca, sitting fourth in the Premier League after just seven games played, winning four, drawing two, and only losing once.

The Blues have the second-highest goals scored in the division after seven games, scoring 16 goals so far, only bettered by Manchester City with 17 goals. This comes whilst only conceding eight times, giving them a goal difference of eight.

Chelsea are currently outscoring their xG, having generated 15.59, and scoring 16 goals. Only Wolves, Leicester and Manchester City have better xG difference, and the question is, can Chelsea sustain this across the entire season with their current striking options?

Chelsea's search for a striker

According to reports from TEAMtalk, Chelsea have 're-established' contact with Victor Osimhen, as they remain interested in bringing the Nigerian striker to Stamford Bridge. The 25-year-old was a top target for the Blues over the summer, but they failed to get a deal over the line on transfer deadline day, which saw him move to Galatasaray on loan instead.

The striker's deal at Galatasaray includes a break clause, allowing clubs to sign him permanently for around £63m in January if activated. The report suggests Osimhen is still 'top of Chelsea's shortlist', and the Blues have made contact with the players' agents.

Osimhen has made four appearances so far this season for the Turkish club, scoring two goals and providing four assists in 303 minutes played.

Osimhen and Palmer's potential link up

The 25-year-old has been described as a "future legend" by Jacek Kulig, and will be keen to prove himself in the Premier League if he gets his move to Chelsea.

Whenever Chelsea are looking to make a deal now, they will have the plan for Cole Palmer in the back of their minds, no doubt plotting which players can continue to help him go from strength to strength, as the 22-year-old is becoming their star man.

Palmer has made 54 appearances for the Blues since joining the club last summer for around £40m, scoring 31 goals and providing 20 assists for the club already.

But the signing of a box-dominant striker such as Osimhen, could actually take him up another level, as impossible as that may seem.

Osimhen & Palmer stat comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Osimhen Palmer Goals 0.59 0.79 Assists 0.88 0.66 xG 1.00 0.67 Progressive Carries 1.11 3.64 Progressive Passes 1.11 7.12 Shots Total 6.18 3.42 Key Passes 2.22 3.48 Touches (Att Pen) 10.0 3.18 Aerials Won 4.44 0.00 Stats taken from FBref

Osimhen's box threat would give Palmer even more space to operate, dragging defenders away with him into the box, giving Palmer an outlet pass, and offering an aerial threat for whipped balls into the box, something Palmer excels at, especially inswingers on his left foot.

You can tell from the 1.00 xG per 90, the 4.44 aerials won per 90, and the 6.18 shots per 90, Osimhen is a major goal threat for defenders, and adding this to a Chelsea team that already has Palmer will give opposition teams a nightmare question to answer, do we double up on Osimhen and give Palmer more time and space, or do we throw men at Palmer, giving Osimhen extra chances in the box.

While Nicholas Jackson - who has scored four goals this season - is certainly thriving in the meantime, getting his hands on the Galatasaray powerhouse could help Maresca to elevate Palmer, and the team in general, even further.