Tottenham Hotspur have made contact over signing a 28-year-old title-winner "in recent days", with a January bid on the cards as chairman Daniel Levy and technical director Johan Lange could sign the player for under £10 million.

Ange Postecoglou refuses to rule out Tottenham signings after Johan Lange talks

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou was gifted some much-needed breathing room surrounding his precarious position in the dugout on Sunday when his side ran out convincing 5-0 winners over Southampton at St. Mary's.

However, with difficult fixtures still to come and the Lilywhites in the midst of an injury crisis, as they attempt to compete on four fronts, Postecoglou will surely have the looming January window firmly in his thoughts.

The winter transfer market is set to open in just under two weeks, and it represents an opportunity for the north Londoners to bolster numerous key positions.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Liverpool (Home) Nottingham Forest (Away) Wolves (Home) Newcastle United (Home) Arsenal (Away)

Postecoglou is currently without Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Ben Davies, Wilson Odobert, Richarlison due to injury, whilst both Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur are currently serving domestic bans (Premier Injuries).

Son Heung-min has picked up a knock as well, with Postecoglou waiting to find out the severity of his problem, while Destiny Udogie was taken off against Southampton as a precautionary measure after he felt tightness.

Postecoglou has refused to rule out the possibility of January deals, after having extensive recruitment meetings with director Lange behind-the-scenes.

"A lot of it will depend on where we are as a squad at that time," said Postecoglou on the January transfer window late last month.

"Richy will hopefully be back in the New Year and we will just assess where we are squad-wise but certainly, with Johan I've already had a number of meetings for a strategy in January.

"I think last year we did a little bit of business which ended up helping us, but nothing concrete now because January is always tricky and it depends on where we are squad-wise."

Vicario's long-term injury has prompted some reports linking Spurs with a new shot-stopper at the turn of 2025.

Reports in England have suggested that Tottenham are ready to open talks over signing Botafogo keeper John Victor, with media sources from his homeland now reinforcing the club's interest.

UOL report that Tottenham have contacted Botafogo over signing Victor "in recent days", alongside Man United, as the Premier League duo sense an opportunity to reinforce their goalkeeping ranks.

The 28-year-old, who's won a Brazilian Serie A title, could be signed for under £10 million according to CaughtOffside - who estimated his price tag to be at around £7-8 million earlier this week.

Spurs are "expected to go into the transfer market in January", according to this report, so a winter move for Victor appears to be firmly on the cards.