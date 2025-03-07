With the end of the season just two months away and the Champions League the only realistic route towards a trophy, the Arsenal board will likely be planning for what could be an incredibly busy summer.

Mikel Arteta's side have been ravaged by injuries this term, and while a lack of forward signings has been the biggest disappointment, there is every chance that the midfield could pose just as much of a problem next year.

For example, Thomas Partey and Jorginho are out of contract in the summer, so links to Real Sociedad's brilliant Martin Zubimendi over the last few months make perfect sense.