It's looking increasingly unlikely that David Moyes is going to renew his deal with West Ham United, with his current terms expiring at the end of the campaign.

The 60-year-old has worked wonders in east London and West Ham will forever be thankful for his instrumental role in the most prosperous period in a generation, enjoying three successive seasons in European competition and clinching the Europa Conference League last season.

But every dog has his day and an eager fanbase has been noticeably discontented with a perceived negative style of play of late. As such, sporting director Tim Steidten has been scouring for possible replacements, with the Hammes launching an ambitious move for Ruben Amorim.

The 39-year-old's Sporting Lisbon side are purring toward a second Liga Portugal title in four years and play slick, sequential attacking football that would certainly present Hammers fans with a fresh system to observe.

There are bound to be more twists and turns before a decision is made but should West Ham decide to anoint the Portuguese as Moyes' heir, here is how the starting lineup could look come August.

1 GK - Alphonse Areola

Alphonse Areola won't be going anywhere, whatever happens. The French goalkeeper has statistically been the best shot-stopper in the Premier League this season and, with funds required elsewhere, there would be no reason for Amorim to seek a replacement.

Premier League 23/24: Best Shot-stoppers # Player Save percentage 1. Alphonse Areola 75.8% 2. Alisson Becker 75.6% 3. Andre Onana 75.0% 4. Nick Pope 73.6% 5. Bart Verbruggen 73.2% Stats via FBref

That said, he's not the finest ball-playing goalkeeper around, so he might not be the desirable pick in the long term.

2 CB - Konstantinos Mavropanos

Change is necessary this summer but too much could send the Irons into a spin, and so Konstantinos Mavropanos must be provided with a second season to prove his worth at the London Stadium, having joined from Stuttgart in a £19m transfer last summer.

The Greece international has started eight of the past nine Premier League matches and could thrive in a three-man defence that ensures he's less isolated at the back.

3 CB - Kurt Zouma

Kurt Zouma has not been brilliant this season - notably handed a 2/10 rating by C&H for his display vs Palace - but he's still United's best central defender and he will be important under new management, the skipper having featured 35 times this term, scoring three goals.

The same can't be said for Nayef Aguerd, who has fallen by the wayside and is attracting attention from the lucrative clubs over in the Saudi Pro League. The Moroccan's sale will be necessary.

4 CB - Goncalo Inacio

Now this would be a coup and a half. Goncalo Inacio has been a coveted centre-back over the past year or so and has attracted a vested interest from Liverpool and Manchester United, with his elite ball-playing and technical skills in Amorim's Leões system leading to high praise indeed.

As per FBref, the Portugal international ranks among the top 12% of centre-backs across divisions similar to the Liga Portugal for pass completion, the top 1% for passes attempted and progressive passes, the top 13% for progressive carries and the top 6% for shot-creating actions per 90.

Given that he might only cost £40m, West Ham simply have to ensure Inacio arrives in tow if Amorim does indeed put pen to paper.

5 RWB - Yukinara Sugawara

Vladimir Coufal has been an astute signing for West Ham but there have been signs of struggle recently, said to have been 'run ragged' against Newcastle by the Evening Standard's Malik Ouzia, and Amorim will seek a more robust and athletic right-back to overlap and find success in the final third.

Enter Yukinara Sugawara, who was on West Ham's radar back in January, as per Football Transfers, confident down the flank and willing to make surging runs into the danger area. With 42 goal contributions from 194 appearances for AZ Alkmaar, he might be the offensive upgrade needed.

6 LWB - Emerson Palmieri

Emerson Palmieri has been reliable and robust since joining West Ham from Chelsea in 2022, with his 93 tackles in the league this year the fifth-most of any player competing.

A typical wing-back, he'd surely star in Amorim's system that accommodates that exact role.

7 CM - Edson Alvarez

What an industrious signing Edson Alvarez has been, effectively joining as the Declan Rice successor last summer. Amorim needs a general to supercharge his high-octane squad and the Mexican will only be too happy to oblige.

As per Sofascore, Alvarez has averaged 2.7 tackles, 5.1 successful duels and 5.6 ball recoveries per game in the Premier League - he's more than up for the task.

8 CM - Pedro Goncalves

No Kalvin Phillips? Tick. James Ward-Prowse will still play a part, as will Tomas Soucek, but West Ham could sign Pedro Goncalves to take their squad to a new level, with the dynamic midfielder banging in 18 goals and whipping up 16 assists in all competitions this season. Deadly.

The 25-year-old has been on Aston Villa and West Ham's radar in recent months, according to reports in Portugal, though it would take a staggering £68m bid to prise him away.

Former Gunners forward Kevin Campbell dubbed his goal to send Arsenal crashing out of the Europa League last year "an incredible strike" - a glimpse of things to come, Irons?

9 RW - Jarrod Bowen

Having signed a new deal at the start of the season, Jarrod Bowen will continue his illustrious journey as West Ham talisman, and he might just better his 19-goal return this year under Amorim's wing, playing in a more progressive system.

He could well be the potential manager's new Victor Gyokeres, scorer of a staggering 38 goals this term.

10 LW - Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus is a showman. Watch and enjoy his flair - are you entertained? The Ghanaian winger has injected electricity and impetus into the frontline this term and has been described as a "generational talent" by reporter Gary Al-Smith.

Lucas Paqueta will relinquish his starting berth on the left wing of Amorim's West Ham team, principally because he'll be plying his trade northward with Manchester City.

The Brazilian's sale will be poignant but a war chest will be needed this summer and the Citizens could fork out £85m to bring him to the Etihad Stadium.

11 CF - Santiago Gimenez

Viktor Gyokeres would be the dream signing at centre-forward but the Sporting striker would cost around €100m (£86m) to sign - that's not feasible.

Feyenoord forward Santiago Gimenez, aged 23, could be the perfect alternative, having posted 24 goals from 40 matches in the Netherlands this season.

Recent reports suggest that the east London outfit is readying a bid, and for just £24m - why not?

Dream West Ham line-up under Ruben Amorim: (GK) Alphonse Areola; (CB) Konstantinos Mavropanos, (CB) Kurt Zouma, (CB) Goncalo Inacio; (RWB) Yukinara Sugawara, (LWB) Emerson; (CM) Edson Alvarez, (CM) Martin Hjulmand; (RW) Jarrod Bowen, (LW) Mohammed Kudus; (CF) Santiago Gimenez.