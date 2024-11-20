It has been a tough few weeks for Aston Villa, despite a brilliant start to the season for Unai Emery’s side. They lost just one of their first 12 games in all competitions, a 2-1 defeat at home to Arsenal.

That included a memorable 1-0 win at home to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

However, they have had a serious downturn in their form over the past few weeks. Emery’s men have not won in the last five matches, and have actually lost all of their last four in all competitions.

It is certainly a concerning run that they will be hoping for an upturn in form once club football resumes next week.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, it might be a good time to refresh the squad as they look to buck the trend of losses and start the new year on a high. Three names in particular could be smart sales for the Villans...

1 Diego Carlos

The first player who could leave Villa Park in January is defender Diego Carlos. According to a report from Football Insider, Emery 'could give the green light to sell' the Brazilian centre-back. Fulham were interested in the 31-year-old over the summer, and might well be interested again.

Carlos has been something of a bit-part player for the Midlands club this term, featuring 11 times in all competitions. Having started just 36% of the games in the Premier League, the lack of opportunities might well be frustrating for the defender, who earns £100k-per-week.

However, he has struggled at times this term, particularly against Ipswich Town. Coming up against one of the division’s most in-form attackers, Liam Delap, Carlos put in a disappointing performance. Tim Sherwood was critical, explaining the Brazilian’s defending “was so bad” against the Tractor Boys.

With the likes of Pau Torres and Ezri Konsa as first choices at the back, plus Tyrone Mings making a full return from a serious year-long injury, it will be tough for Carlos to regain his place in the side, making a transfer a sensible solution for all parties.

2 Matty Cash

Poland international Matty Cash has had an important role to play at Villa Park since joining from Nottingham Forest in 2020 for £16m. The right-back has played 148 games for the club, contributing to 19 goals in that time.

Cash's record by season for Villa (all comps) Stat Games Minutes G/A 2020/21 28 2378 2 2021/22 40 3574 8 2022/23 28 1908 1 2023/23 46 3319 8 2024/25 6 428 0 Stats from Transfermarkt

This season, despite a short time on the sideline with a hamstring injury, the 27-year-old has featured several times under Emery. The £80k-per-week star has played six times, all in the Premier League, although he is yet to see any European action.

Emery has tended to select Konsa at right-back instead of the Slough-born defender. Although the England international is a centre-back by trade, he has slotted in on the right side of defence six times this term, with half of those appearances coming in the Champions League.

Cash was described as an “upgradeable” player by football analyst Ben Mattinson. With Konsa an option there, and youngster Kosta Nedeljkovic knocking on the door as his understudy, selling Cash and replacing him internally or with a new purchase on lower wages might be the way forward for the Villans.

3 Emiliano Buendia

It has been a long road to recovery for Villa attacking midfielder Emiliano Buendia, who recently returned to full fitness following an anterior cruciate ligament injury that kept him out from August 2023 to June 2024.

Sadly, the Argentine has not found a starting berth easy to come by this term and has struggled for any regular minutes in the Villans midfield. Buendia has featured eight times in all competitions, but has started just two games, both in the Carabao Cup, and has 32 minutes to his name in six appearances in the Premier League and Champions League.

There is no doubting his quality. Football statistician Statman Dave described him as “magic” at his previous club, Norwich City. His record there is superb, with 24 goals and 41 assists in 121 games for the club, but his form has been mixed since returning from injury this season.

There is plenty of competition in those attacking midfield areas, with the likes of Morgan Rogers and Jacob Ramsey currently first choice for Emery in those roles.

The Villa number 10, who earns £75k-per-week and was a target for Leeds United in the summer - might well decide to leave for pastures anew, so he can get back to playing regular football now he is back to full fitness.

If all those exits were to occur, the Villans would be able to free up roughly £255k-per-week on the wage bill...