Manchester City have been handed something of a boost as one of their targets seems increasingly likely to leave this summer, with the Citzyzens among those credited with an interest should he do so.

Summer of change for Manchester City

It is shaping up to be a big summer for Manchester City despite having won their fourth Premier League title on the bounce under Pep Guardiola. Kevin de Bruyne is being regularly linked with Saudi Arabia, and has revealed that he has "to be open to everything", fanning the flames of his rumoured departure.

Meanwhile, fringe duo Sergio Gomez and Kalvin Phillips are both likely to depart, with the Spaniard being tracked by clubs in La Liga and Phillips returning from a dreadful spell on loan with West Ham.

In addition, there has been speculation around the futures of Julian Alvarez and Bernardo Silva, with the latter having a £50m release clause in his contract in Manchester. Between the posts, Stefan Ortega has ended speculation surrounding his future by penning a new contract at the Etihad stadium, which will keep the German at the club until 2026.

However, there remains significant speculation over the future of last season's no.1 Ederson, who is thought to be subject to interest from Saudi Arabia and could yet depart this summer, with the club not set to stand in his way should he choose to do so.

If he does leave, they will need to move to find a new shot-stopper, with veteran Scott Carson the only other recognised goalkeeper on their books. Now, they may have been handed a boost in their chase.

City target likely to move on

That comes in the shape of FC Porto and Portugal no.1 Diogo Costa, who is set to start the EURO's as Roberto Martinez's first choice. The 24-year-old has long been linked with a move to the Premier League but for the majority of the time it has been with cross-city rivals Manchester United.

He still has three years left to run on his £23,000 a week deal at the Estadio de Dragao, but there remains a 75m euros (£63m) release clause in his contract, something that has prevented his departure until now.

As per reports in Portugal [via Sport Witness], departure this summer is becoming an 'increasingly real scenario' as it has been claimed that Porto may need to make a big sale this summer to balance their books.

City's interest is matched by Arsenal and of course Chelsea, who are not content with the two goalkeepers signed last summer and would reportedly like to add another.

How Costa compares to Ederson (23/24 domestic league) Ederson Diogo Costa Appearances 33 33 Clean sheets 10 13 Saves per 90 1.81 1.62 Save % 70.7% 72.7%

He won't be available for nothing though, with Porto still keen to receive a fee close to the release clause, though anything less will surely be considered if there is a real need to sell the goalkeeper.

He remains a work in progress, but has been hailed for his "world class" potential by compatriot and Man City rival Diogo Dalot: “I grew up with him, he’s my friend, there’s a great relationship between us and I know perfectly well that he has the capacity to one day be world-class.”

If City make a move, the friends will be facing off next season.