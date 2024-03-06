BBC Radio 5 Live pundit and former Tottenham right-back Alan Hutton has suggested a youngster could be handed a call to Ange Postecoglou's squad this year.

Ange wants Spurs to be dream location for Europe's rising stars

Postecoglou has previously made no secret of the fact that he wants Spurs to become a dream location for some of Europe's rising star talents.

“We’re building a team. From our perspective, it’s pleasing and hopefully we become a club which is a preferred destination for talented young players," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's appeal to talent.

"There aren’t too many hidden gems around — everyone knows who the talents are. Hopefully our point of difference, I’ve always felt your football is your biggest selling point, beyond anything else. Hopefully we’re showing evidence of that which is helping us.”

Over the January window, technical director Johan Lange and co attempted to make that wish a reality by attempting to win the race for Club Brugge starlet Antonio Nusa.

Tottenham's next league fixtures Date Aston Villa March 10th Fulham March 16th Luton Town March 30th West Ham April 2nd

While they were eventually beaten to the punch by Brentford, who could seemingly offer a more straight forward first team pathway, the Norway starlet eventually failed his medical and his future will once again be a hot topic of discussion this summer.

One big saving grace for Spurs, though, was their capture of highly-rated Swedish starlet Lucas Bergvall. The Lilywhites beat Barcelona to the 18-year-old's signing, and he is currently pulling up trees back out on loan at Djurgardens IF before he links up with Postecoglou in the summer.

Hutton tips potential Tottenham squad chance for Bergvall

Reports have suggested that Bergvall could go straight into the first team, with Hutton now hinting Bergvall's call straight to the Tottenham squad is indeed a possibility, but he'll have to impress the manager.

“They do their scouting on all these players and they know the quality that they have,” Hutton told Tottenham News.

“There’s going to be a moment of brilliance, we see it with different people’s goals where you think ‘Oh my goodness, that’s just incredible’ and this is obviously the same.

“But I think it’s more about what is his all-round performance like. What has he been like after 10 or 15 games? Has he shown that quality that you need to hit the ground running?

“I’m not exactly sure how it’s going to work. Is he coming in for pre-season with a view to going away with Tottenham and then seeing where it takes him? I think that’s probably the view forward.

“Then Ange will make his mind up over whether he sees him in the squad this year or in future years. So it’s really down to him and how he progresses from now until the end of the season and then into pre-season."