An "incredible" £50m attacker has now informed Manchester United he wants to join this summer, as he wants to play under Ruben Amorim, according to a report.

Amorim set to strengthen in attack

The lack of a reliable goalscorer has been a real issue for Man United this season, with defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire providing two of the goals in last night's 3-2 victory against Ipswich Town.

As such, Amorim has set out to bolster his attacking options in the summer transfer window, and the manager could have a good opportunity to sign Napoli's Victor Osimhen, as the Nigerian's price tag is set to drop to £62m.

Viktor Gyokeres has also been on the list of targets for quite some time, with the Swedish striker enjoying a very impressive season in the Liga Portugal.

Not only does Amorim want to bring in an out-and-out striker, but there have also been suggestions the manager could look to strengthen out wide, with AC Milan's Rafael Leao being linked with a big-money move to Old Trafford.

Another winger on the Red Devils' list of targets is Geovany Quenda, and there has now been a new update on the transfer pursuit, with The Boot Room revealing the 17-year-old has informed United he wants to join this summer.