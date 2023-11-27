Manchester United could have a chance to offload one first-team star in January who is growing frustrated with his situation at Old Trafford, according to a report.

Manchester United's recruitment...

Much promise surrounded Manchester United in the summer as they made some big moves in transfer window, acquiring the likes of Mason Mount, Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund, Altay Bayindir, Sofyan Amrabat, Sergio Reguilon and Jonny Evans.

Nevertheless, a combination of a lengthy injury list and inconsistent performances across the Premier League and Champions League have made bringing in January additions a priority for Erik ten Hag, who will be keen to ensure his side are adequately equipped for the second portion of the campaign.

Looking to the future, the Red Devils are reportedly keen to bring in Brazilian wonderkid Estevao Willian, who is also on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Despite this, any deal to bring the 16-year-old to Old Trafford would be an expensive one for the English top-flight giants and a fee of £47 million could be required to secure his services.

As referred to by transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United were interested in AS Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana in the summer as a back-up option if their pursuit of then-Fiorentina enforcer Amrabat failed.

Giving an update on Fofana's situation, the Italian journalist stated on his Daily Briefing: "Youssouf Fofana is a name attracting interest at the moment, and I can reveal that Man Utd considered him as backup option for Sofyan Amrabat (who was their top target) in the summer."

He then added: "I can’t mention specific clubs pursuing Fofana now, it’s too early, as this is more a move for the summer than for January as he’s a key player for Monaco. I’m also told that PSG are not working to sign him, despite reports."

Outgoings will also be necessary to balance the books at Old Trafford and one key man could now be set for a move elsewhere, according to a report.

Bayern Munich interested in Raphael Varane

According to reports in Germany via Sport Witness, Bayern Munich have emerged as surprise contenders to sign Manchester United defender Raphael Varane, who is said to have grown frustrated with his role at Old Trafford and presumably, his boss Ten Hag.

Raphael Varane statistics in 2023/24 at the time of writing - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances 12 Goals 1 Assists 0

The outlet claim that Thomas Tuchel will make a strong case to try and tempt Varane to the Allianz Arena, with the German coach believed to have a budget of €75 million to spend in the mid-season window.

Labelled "incredible" by former teammate Toni Kroos, Varane has fared well regarding the art of completed clearances this campaign, carrying out around 2.5 per match in the Premier League (Varane statistics - WhoScored).

Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire have been picked over the France international at times across 2023/24, which may have fanned the flames of a potential departure for Varane in the near future if both parties decide a mutual parting of ways is an amicable solution to his lack of game time.