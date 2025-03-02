Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim was hired to make tough decisions at Old Trafford, and he now looks to have made up his mind on one key position ahead of the summer window.

Manchester United's problems laid bare under Amorim

Expectedly, United are never a club who find themselves too far away from the headlines when it comes to transfer stories, on-field analysis and everything in between at Old Trafford.

Despite a mixed run of fortunes since stepping into the hotseat, Ruben Amorim won't be judged too harshly in comparison to his managerial competitors until reinforcements arrive at the Red Devils this summer to fit his vision.

Individual mistakes have hindered his side in their mission to push forward in the Premier League standings. In midweek, a 3-2 victory over Ipswich Town offered some brief respite for the Portuguese boss. Still, United's performance was littered with errors that could well have proved costly on another day.

Patrick Dorgu saw red for a high challenge on Omari Hutchinson following a VAR intervention, while Andre Onana's two mistakes allowed Jaden Philogene to fire the visitors into the lead twice before the first-half was out.

Andre Onana's Premier League season in numbers Save percentage 64.9% Errors leading to goal 3 Expected Goals value prevented -0.12 Penalties saved 1 Pass accuracy 71.1%

The Cameroon international has been under scrutiny this term due to a string of inconsistent performances. In recent days, Espanyol stopper Joan Garcia has been identified as a target for the Red Devils as Amorim looks to add competition between the sticks.

Financially, it remains to be seen how much business Manchester United will be able to conduct once the summer window opens as supporters wait to see if continental qualification can be secured via the Europa League or FA Cup. Nevertheless, the Red Devils are now said to be eyeing a statement move, according to recent reports.

Manchester United look to bring high-profile Onana replacement

Per reports in Spain, Manchester United hope to convince AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan to join the club and Amorim is believed to have sought out the France international as his preferred replacement for Onana.

Born in Cayenne, the 29-year-old would be open to trying his luck in the Premier League and the thought of a move to Old Trafford could tempt the stopper to seek a new challenge. However, the Red Devils would have to convince him that a potential switch would be the correct course of action during his peak years.